With Black Station being Puma's experimental 3D spatial playground, users will be able to explore the virtual experience offered or can mint by connecting their wallets. Users will be able to choose from two worlds- "Unkai", inspired by Shibuya and "Unter," inspired by Berlin's club culture.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, Puma, the German footwear conglomerate, announced the launch of Black Station 2, a new metaverse platform which will bridge "the digital and physical worlds, allowing users to purchase phygital footwear".

Black Station is now LIVE! ⚡️



PUMA's digital experience reveals new limited edition shoes in an entirely new light...



Explore UNKAI & UNTER for yourself and discover the mysteries of these worlds ?



ENTER EXPERIENCE: https://t.co/5EXphtTxSA pic.twitter.com/lRpOFw0nqe — PUMA.eth (@PUMA) June 13, 2023

The global brand debuted Black Station last September during the New York Fashion Week, calling it a "dynamic and interactive destination where users could view and purchase exclusive digital collectibles that could then be redeemed for physical Puma sneakers".

With Black Station being Puma's experimental 3D spatial playground, users will be able to explore the virtual experience offered or can mint by connecting their wallets. Users will be able to choose from two worlds- "Unkai", inspired by Shibuya and "Unter," inspired by Berlin's club culture.

Ivan Dashkov, the head of emerging marketing tech and web3, Puma, shared that the two worlds are ridden with Easter eggs pertaining to Puma's other NFT project- Super Puma PFP.

According to developers, Black Station will act as a platform for product drops for Puma Pass nonfungible token (NFT) holders. The Black Station experience is available for all. However, only those possessing RB tokens airdropped by Puma will be able to purchase a physical "Rulebreaker" sneaker and claim two digital wearables. Holders can burn their tokens between June 13 and 20 on the platform. The immersive experience will be available only till June 23, with the unused tokens losing their utility on June 21.