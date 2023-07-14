Each pair will unlock unique Roc Nation content each week throughout the summer and will also have a new mixtape of 14 unreleased tracks from budding Roc Nation artists, behind-the-studio footage and a new hip-hop documentary.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Friday, PUMA, a global sports brand, announced it had partnered with Legitimate, a provider of "phygital" products, and Roc Nation, a Jay-Z-founded entertainment agency, to launch a blockchain-based collection of three new limited edition sneakers in honour of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

"Legitimate was created with the belief that the future of blockchain means that we don't need to mention blockchain at all. That belief has been wholly manifested in this partnership with PUMA and Roc Nation. The customers who purchase these sneakers will have access to exclusive, curated, and immersive digital content experiences without even thinking about what's happening behind the scenes," said Calvin Chan, Founder and CEO, Legitimate.

The collection named RS-XL Mixtape will have the three sneakers designed in three different colourways- "Cassette Tape," "Disc," and "Playlist" and will be available across North America. Each pair will unlock unique Roc Nation content each week throughout the summer and will also have a new mixtape of 14 unreleased tracks from budding Roc Nation artists, behind-the-studio footage and a new hip-hop documentary.

"This collaboration is the first time in history that brands of this caliber are leveraging next-generation technology to do more than just sell a product; collectively, we're helping tell a story, elevate creators' voices, and celebrate a movement that has captivated the world for half a century. We're proud to be on the forefront of the intersection between culture and technology in such a meaningful way - and we're just getting started," also shared Chan.

Previously, PUMA unveiled its Black Station 2, which allowed users to purchase phygital footwear, where they had to choose between "Unkai", inspired by Shibuya and "Unter," inspired by Berlin's club culture.