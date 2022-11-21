Push Sports Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Seed Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Delhi based sports education and infrastructure startup Push Sports has raised an undisclosed amount in its Seed round from institutional and HNI investors from India and overseas. Singapore based investor syndicate, BeyondSeed led the round along with Delhi based, Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, who also run Pokerbaazi.com, investing sizeable funds alongside Ah! Ventures. The fund raised will be utilized for expanding reach from six exclusive arenas in Delhi NCR to the cities of Chandigarh, Jaipur and Rohtak.

"Sports is a superpower when it comes to managing physical and mental well-being. Especially in formative years, it can stimulate holistic growth of an individual by developing key skills such as teamwork, leadership, managing failure and social engagement. At Push we partner with parents in exploring the greatest talents of each child by offering a platform to express and hone their skills and personality" said Puru Singh, founder, Push Sports.

Apart from training the children, Push Sports also organizes field tournaments and matches. It has a subscriber base of more than 2000 customers with over 400 sports education subscribers and more than 1500 pay-to-play customers, claimed by the company in a statement.

"As per market estimates, driven by India's massive youth population, the Indian sports industry is expected to grow to $100 billion by 2027. We believe that Push Sports is plugging a gap in the fragmented recreational and sports coaching market segment in India that is catering to kids under 14 and youth, by providing top class infrastructure and competitive training programmes focusing on overall wellbeing and health of the child," said Shiva Vilayanur, co-founder and COO at BeyondSeed

Founded in 2019 by Puru Singh, Push Sports is a startup which primarily focuses on 'Sports Education' - catalysing fitness through sports led interventions, while also monetizing the physical sports infrastructure across education institutions and corporate sports houses to make it more sustainable.