The company will use the funding to expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets

PYOR (Power Your Own Research), a pioneer in enabling high fidelity data and insights for the global digital assets industry, has raised $4 million of funding in its Seed round. The funding was led by Castle Island Ventures, with additional investment from Hash3, Antler, Future Perfect Venture, Force Ventures, CoinSwitch Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and prominent angel investor Balaji Srinivasan. The company will use the funding to expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets. The funds will also be allocated towards team expansion in India and hiring for various new positions.

"Since launching PYOR last year, we've been laser-focused on building the industry standard for digital asset platforms. Despite digital assets having a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion, there is a significant need for effective data infrastructure to facilitate institutional participation. India has a strong talent base across blockchain, analytics and technology domains that is helping us deliver high quality products to global customers. We aim to leverage the capital raised to bolster our mission and drive substantial progress within the global digital assets ecosystem," said Krishna Hegde, co-founder of PYOR.

Founded in August 2022, PYOR aims to provide key insights on digital assets through a tailor-made desktop analytics interface. The institutional-grade digital assets platform provides the infrastructure layer necessary to support institutional investments and to evolve digital assets to the standard of traditional asset classes

"The PYOR team is building critical auditable infrastructure for the crypto industry. We are thrilled to partner with Krishna, Sarmad, Sharan, and Yadunandan. Their experience ushering in crypto investors at CoinSwitch highlighted the need for standardized, institutional-grade data and analytics to bring in the next wave of crypto investors," said Sean Judge, general partner, Castle Island Ventures.