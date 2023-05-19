PYOR Raises $4 Million In Seed Funding The company will use the funding to expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

PYOR (Power Your Own Research), a pioneer in enabling high fidelity data and insights for the global digital assets industry, has raised $4 million of funding in its Seed round. The funding was led by Castle Island Ventures, with additional investment from Hash3, Antler, Future Perfect Venture, Force Ventures, CoinSwitch Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and prominent angel investor Balaji Srinivasan. The company will use the funding to expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets. The funds will also be allocated towards team expansion in India and hiring for various new positions.

"Since launching PYOR last year, we've been laser-focused on building the industry standard for digital asset platforms. Despite digital assets having a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion, there is a significant need for effective data infrastructure to facilitate institutional participation. India has a strong talent base across blockchain, analytics and technology domains that is helping us deliver high quality products to global customers. We aim to leverage the capital raised to bolster our mission and drive substantial progress within the global digital assets ecosystem," said Krishna Hegde, co-founder of PYOR.

Founded in August 2022, PYOR aims to provide key insights on digital assets through a tailor-made desktop analytics interface. The institutional-grade digital assets platform provides the infrastructure layer necessary to support institutional investments and to evolve digital assets to the standard of traditional asset classes

"The PYOR team is building critical auditable infrastructure for the crypto industry. We are thrilled to partner with Krishna, Sarmad, Sharan, and Yadunandan. Their experience ushering in crypto investors at CoinSwitch highlighted the need for standardized, institutional-grade data and analytics to bring in the next wave of crypto investors," said Sean Judge, general partner, Castle Island Ventures.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Digital assets

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.

Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber
Living

How to Find Clarity in Your Personal and Professional Life

Finding personal and professional clarity is critical to living a fulfilled life, achieving your goals, and being happy.

By John Peitzman
News and Trends

After 10 Months Of Government's Ban, BGMI Is Back To India

The gaming app will be available for download in India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store after almost 10 months

By Teena Jose
Business News

'There Is More To Life Than Work': Bill Gates Delivers Emotional Message To Graduates About Learning To Take A Break

The billionaire spoke at Northern Arizona University as the 2023 commencement speaker over the weekend.

By Emily Rella
Making a Change

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.

By Jack Canfield
News and Trends

Financial Services Startup CapitalSetu Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding

The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

By Teena Jose