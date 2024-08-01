Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, a giant in the semiconductor industry, has recently partnered up with multiple PC manufacturers to introduce India to the world of limitless creativity, that is the AI PC. In a recent event held in Delhi, India, Qualcomm unravelled the Snapdragon X Elite and X plus chipsets integrated with Copilot+ that will take the PC market in India lightyears ahead with AI. OEM behemoths that include the likes of Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell and Microsoft, showcased their latest AI-powered PCs featuring these powerful new chipsets. The event also featured prominent figures like Sumit Sonal, Head of Marketing and Savi Soin SVP & President of Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd among others.

"If we were to harness the true power of AI, we would need the cloud and the device to work together, which drives a symphony. That's what has given birth to the new range of PCs from Windows and Microsoft, which is called Copilot+.These are the generation of PCs which not only access your command, but understands what a particular customer needs at that point in time and keeps on learning and removes the latency of it. This is the fastest ever Windows PC in history. It is 15 per cent faster than the top competition. It has brought battery life up by 22 per cent along with 40 trillion operations with its neural processing unit (NPU) per second," stated Mahernoz Postwala, category manager, Windows and M365, Microsoft.

The Snapdragon X Elite is presented as the pinnacle of PC chipsets, offering unmatched performance and efficiency. Built on a cutting-edge 4nm system-on-a-chip (SoC) architecture, it boasts a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and a powerful Qualcomm Adreno GPU for exceptional multitasking and graphics. With the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering 45 TOPS of AI processing, this chipset handles AI tasks swiftly on-device, ensuring privacy and security without relying on the cloud.

Designed for the future, the Snapdragon X Elite, along with the X Plus processors, introduces Copilot+, a suite of AI features that enhance productivity and creativity. From live captions to advanced applications like 'Recall','Cocreator' and 'Windows Studio Effects', this chipset makes complex tasks intuitive. The Snapdragon X Elite is not just powerful; it's intelligent, adaptive, and ready to redefine the PC experience.

Qualcomm ran multiple tests behind closed doors against the industry competition and the results were a landslide victory for the chipmaker. In a Geekbench single thread performance comparison against AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Snapdragon chipsets fared 51 per cent faster CPU performance all the while matching peak competitor PC performance at only 65 per cent.

Along with internal hardware achievements, PJ Jacobwitz, staff manager, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, also revealed that even with one hour of continuous NPU usage, the Snapdragon X Elite gives five times higher performance at lower thermals, keeping the PC much cooler than its competition.

India's young population has a prominent online presence and is eager to learn and connect with like-minded people.They want to grow, to explore different genres of work and creativity without being confined to traditional roles. Even though there is no concrete date fixed, the AI PCs will be setting the standards of the PC industry in India later this year. The competition is sure to rise in the market along with the creativity of its users.