The company said it aims to utilize the funds to create a new benchmark in innovative puzzle games built in India for global audiences

QuriousBit, a casual puzzle gaming studio has secured $2 million in its initial funding round. The round led by Lumikai, a VC fund in India specializing in Gaming and Interactive media, along with General Catalyst. The company aims to utilize the funds to create a new benchmark in innovative puzzle games built in India for global audiences. As per an official release, with a vision to pin India on the global map of hit puzzle games, the founders will be investing in curating a stellar team to build a high-quality casual mobile gaming studio.

"We see a huge opportunity in casual puzzle games beyond match-3 and blast genres. We believe some of these genres are ripe to disrupt with innovative core gameplay mechanics and deeper narratives. Our aim is to build a world class gaming studio based out of India, entertaining global audiences. Lumikai and General Catalyst partnering with us in this journey positions us well to achieve it," said Ramakrishna Reddy Y L, founder, QuriousBit.

Furthermore, the company intends to build deep game mechanics, with a rich narrative, creating a personalized gaming experience. It said, QuriousBit intends to emulate the playbook of breakout puzzle games across sub-genres in the casual gaming market which are untapped and underserved.

"A fresh and innovative approach both in game design and distribution is imperative to achieve category leading success in the highly competitive global casual gaming market given current market conditions. Ram and Shubham's deep thinking, category expertise, and design orientation deeply impressed us. We are excited to be on the QuriousBit journey with them," said Salone Sehgal, founding general partner, Lumikai.