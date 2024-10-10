Ratan Tata once famously said, "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

The passing of Ratan Naval Tata at the age of 86 marks a solemn moment for India and the global business community. With his departure, the world has lost an industrialist, philanthropist and visionary leader whose entrepreneurial journey transformed Tata Group into a global powerhouse and fundamentally altered India's presence on the world stage. His legacy extends far beyond his towering achievements in the business world—he will be remembered as a man who combined business acumen with a deep sense of social responsibility. He believed in creating companies that not only grew but also gave back to society. For millions, his life offers not just lessons in leadership but inspiration for creating lasting, meaningful change.

Ratan Tata's journey with Tata Group began in 1961, when he joined the company as an apprentice on the shop floor of Tata Steel in Jamshedpur. After decades of learning and growing within the Tata Group, Ratan took over as chairman in 1991; his career transforming the Tata Group from a traditional Indian conglomerate into a globally recognized powerhouse, with an estimated value of over $400 billion. Yet, what truly set Ratan Tata apart from other business moguls was not merely his business acumen but his profound dedication to responsible leadership.

Bringing Indian Brands to the Global Map

One of Ratan Tata's most enduring legacies is how he turned Tata Group into a global player, positioning Indian businesses in the international arena.

Tata Tea's Acquisition of Tetley (2000)

In 2000, Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products) acquired the UK-based Tetley Tea for $431 million, making Tata the second-largest tea company in the world. This move highlighted Ratan Tata's strategy to diversify Tata Group's portfolio internationally. The deal exemplified Tata's ability to take iconic British brands and turn them into Indian success stories, earning admiration worldwide.

The Corus Steel Takeover (2007)

In 2007, Tata Steel's acquisition of Corus, a European steel giant, was another defining moment in Ratan Tata's strategy to globalize Indian companies. The $12 billion acquisition was one of the largest cross-border deals by an Indian company, making Tata Steel one of the world's top steel producers. This deal reflected Tata's belief that Indian companies could—and should—compete on the world stage in sectors traditionally dominated by Western corporations.

The Jaguar Land Rover Acquisition (2008)

Perhaps Ratan Tata's most iconic move was the acquisition of the British luxury car brands, Jaguar Land Rover, from Ford Motor Company in 2008. The bold $2.3 billion deal raised eyebrows, as many questioned whether Tata Motors could manage and turn around these struggling brands. However, Ratan Tata's vision paid off. Under Tata's ownership, Jaguar Land Rover saw a remarkable turnaround, with rising sales and improved brand reputation. The acquisition put Tata Motors—and India—on the global map as a serious player in the premium automotive industry. It demonstrated India's capability to lead global brands and fueled the nation's pride.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on the Global Stage

Ratan Tata also spearheaded the growth of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is now India's largest IT services company and a global leader in IT consulting and solutions. Under his leadership, TCS expanded its operations to over 40 countries and became the first Indian IT company to cross $100 billion in market capitalization. This made TCS not only a trailblazer in the Indian IT sector but also a symbol of India's growing prowess in the knowledge economy.

Revamping Indian Aviation

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, Tata Group partnered with Singapore Airlines to launch Vistara, an Indian full-service airline. He had long nurtured a passion for aviation, a field that his family had contributed to with Tata Airlines, the precursor to Air India.

Entrepreneurial Lessons from Ratan Tata's Journey

Ratan Tata once famously said, "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right." His life is a masterclass in entrepreneurial vision, risk-taking and ethical leadership. He was never one to shy away from risk. Whether it was the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover or Corus Steel, Ratan Tata consistently made bold moves that others might have hesitated to make. However, these were not reckless gambles; they were calculated risks based on a deep understanding of the market and a long-term vision for growth.

Ratan Tata's strategy was always to think globally while staying rooted in Indian values and ethics. Even as he expanded Tata Group's footprint worldwide, he never compromised on Tata's commitment to ethical business practices. He showed that a company could be both globally competitive and socially responsible. This dual focus is a guiding principle for any entrepreneur looking to create lasting value in today's interconnected world.

Tata was a strong proponent of innovation but believed it should always serve a higher purpose. This philosophy was embodied in projects like the Tata Nano, a low-cost car that was aimed at making transportation affordable for the masses. Though the Nano did not achieve the commercial success anticipated, the innovation behind it underscored Tata's commitment to inclusive growth; innovating not just for profit, but for solving real problems. At the core of Tata's entrepreneurial journey was his commitment to giving back to society. Through Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata ensured that a significant portion of Tata Group's wealth went towards philanthropy, funding projects in education, healthcare and rural development.

The Pillars of a Monumental Career

Over the span of his life, Ratan Tata achieved milestones that few could dream of, achieving the most prestigious of laurels one could get.

Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2008)

Ratan Tata received two of India's highest civilian honors, the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. These awards were conferred on him for his outstanding contributions to trade and industry, particularly his efforts to make India globally competitive and socially responsible.

Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame (2021)

In 2021, Ratan Tata became the first Indian to be inducted into the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit, a recognition of his monumental contributions to the automotive industry. His role in launching the Tata Indica and the Tata Nano revolutionized the automobile market, making cars accessible to millions of Indians. His acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 was a bold move that signaled India's emergence on the global business stage.

Assam Baibhav (2022)

In January 2022, Ratan N. Tata was honored with the prestigious Assam Baibhav award, the highest civilian award of the state of Assam. The award was given to him in recognition of his exceptional contribution to cancer care in Assam and his immense philanthropic efforts that have benefited the state's healthcare system.

Ratan Tata's achievements went far beyond expanding Tata Group's business empire. He put Indian companies and Indian innovation on the global map. He showed the world that Indian companies could not only compete but lead in industries like steel, automobiles, IT and consumer goods. Tata was a true statesman of Indian business, representing the country in global forums and serving on boards of major international organizations, such as the Ford Foundation and the UN Global Compact.

An Everlasting Legacy

As we mourn Ratan Tata's passing, we celebrate a life that redefined Indian business and inspired countless entrepreneurs. His journey from the shop floor of Tata Steel to the heights of global business leadership is a beacon of what can be achieved through hard work, vision and compassion.

Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of innovation, resilience, and responsible leadership. He showed us that business success is not just about profits but about uplifting people, communities and nations. As future generations of entrepreneurs look to him for inspiration, they will learn that it is possible to succeed without sacrificing values, that taking risks is essential for growth and true leadership comes from serving others.

Ratan N Tata's fire has not been extinguished; it will continue to light the path for those who dare to dream big.