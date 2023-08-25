RBI Raises Transaction Limit For Small Value Payments In Offline Mode According to RBI, an offline payment means a transaction that does not require internet or telecom connectivity

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

X (Former Twitter)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday enhanced the transaction limit for small-value digital payments in offline mode from INR 200 to INR 500 with effect from August 24.

In a meeting, RBI reportedly announced the development, "By removing the need for two-factor authentication for small value transactions, these channels enable faster, reliable, and contactless modes of payments for everyday small value payments, transit payments, etc. Since then, there have been demands for enhancing these limits. To encourage wider adoption of this mode of payments and bring in more use cases into this mode, it is now proposed to increase the per transaction limit to INR 500."

According to RBI notification, an offline payment means a transaction that does not require internet or telecom connectivity. The offline small-value digital payments can be made by either using the National Common Mobility Card or UPI Lite.

However, it also stated that the total limit for offline transactions on a payment instrument remains INR 2,000 at any point in time.

The new initiative mainly aims to promote the use of UPI-Lite wallet in areas where internet connectivity is weak or not available. To increase the speed of small-value transactions on UPI, an on-device wallet called UPI-Lite was launched in September 2022 to optimise processing resources for banks, thereby reducing transaction failures.

Earlier this month, the RBI had also proposed to facilitate offline transactions using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to promote the use of UPI-Lite. Transactions through NFC do not require PIN verification.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends RBI

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 5 Stages of Success That All Level-10 Leaders Master

Logan Stout unlocks a plan that levels up your leadership skills, allowing you to push through adversity and achieve your goals.

By Logan Stout
Science & Technology

Block Spam Calls and Texts with This Top-Rated Tool

RoboKiller stops spam calls, and a three-year subscription is just $50 for Labor Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'This Can't Be Real': Elderly Man Moved to Tears After Being Made an Honorary Flight Attendant in Emotional Video

The man was in for a treat when he boarded his first-ever Southwest Airlines flight.

By Emily Rella
Business Models

3 Crucial Lessons for Entrepreneurs Taking on Big and Complex Markets

For disruptors, success lies in taking the basics and blazing a different path with them.

By Dustin Lemick
Business News

Zillow Launches 1% Down Payment Mortgage Program Amid Housing Affordability Crisis

The initiative comes amid a nearly 40-year low in housing affordability.

By Madeline Garfinkle