Red Fort Capital, an investment-grade finance company headquartered in Mumbai, has recently secured a term loan of INR 7.5 crore from IKF Finance in Chennai and INR 4 crore from Usha Financial Services. The fund raised will support Red Fort Capital's mission to provide quick business loans to MSMEs and expand its loan book.

According to the company, the loan from IKF Finance will contribute to Red Fort Capital's goal of achieving an asset under management (AUM) of INR 1.75 billion+ by the end of the financial year. The founder and CEO of Red Fort Capital, Parry Singh, expressed pride in the company's diversified loan book, backed by strong collateral and driven by a team of dedicated professionals.

By leveraging innovation, the company has streamlined its operations, ensuring efficiency and precision throughout the loan lifecycle. The company also claimed that these efforts have established Red Fort Capital as a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution.

Red Fort Capital Finance is an RBI registered Investment Grade NBFC, specializing in providing quick Business loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). It also said that Red Fort Capital NBFC seeks deals of INR 1 crore to INR 10 crore for financing for working capital, equipment and machinery.