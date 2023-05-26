Berstein also said the winner in the Indian e-commerce market will be the one with the most-compelling integrated value proposition, in terms of offline, online and as well as prime

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Retail is likely to lead in India's $150 billion e-commerce market in the long-run, according to brokerage Berstein. In a report 'The Long View: India e-commerce - A $150 billion market. Three players, one Disruptive Playbook', the US asset management platform, said that Reliance Retail and Jio have several advantages including 'home field advantage'.

"We believe Reliance Retail/Jio is the best positioned player in the largest and fastest growing e-commerce market. The advantages of its retail network, its mobile network, its digital ecosystem and its 'home field advantage' in a famously complex regulatory and operating environment mean in the Long Term, it will likely claim the lion's share of the $150 billion e-commerce marketplace," the report said.

The brokerage report added that India is evolving into a three-player market with Amazon, Walmart and Reliance. Furthermore, it is said that RIL has seen this coming. "Since 2015, RIL has built; Reliance Retail into an over 18,000 store nationwide chain with GMV of USD 30 billion, a dominant 4G network with 430 million subscribers in Reliance Jio, and a strong digital media platform OTT/IPL, music streaming, news through strategic acquisitions," it said.

Berstein also said the winner in the Indian e-commerce market will be the one with the most-compelling integrated value proposition, in terms of offline, online and as well as prime. The report compares the three giants in terms of focus on multiple services with a large technology acceptance model (TAM), fashion becoming the largest category in e-commerce, Get Fit and Get deep, strong partnership network and government's regulation on foreign direct investment (FDI).

While discussing competition of these e-commerce giants, the report said fashion has become the largest category in e-commerce and pointed out that in terms of a strong partnership network, Reliance has built a deep digital ecosystem across e-commerce, entertainment and financial services which positions it well with end customers.