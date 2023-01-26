Republic Day 2023: Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast To Make Largest Map of India In The Sky

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As India approaches its 75th year of independence, vlogger Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast will draw the largest map size of India in the air over the skies of the United States of America on the occasion of Republic Day. This is part of his nation-binding patriotic initiative named 'Aasmein Mein Bharat'.

Taneja and his wife Ritu had made the announcement a few days ago. "The 75th year of independence for India marks the beginning of a new era. #AasmanMeinBharat represents the pride we feel as Indian people. This is our contribution to advance the Government of India's efforts and to unify the nation behind the one tri-coloured flag. Performing this initiative filled me with immense pride and I'm grateful to have gotten the chance to be able to execute my dream project," said Taneja.



With this initiative, Taneja is breaking all records by making India's largest map in the sky. Captain Taneja with 12 years and 6,000 hours of flying experience, will be completing this mission in almost three hours by flying around 200 nautical air miles i.e., covering an approximate distance of 350 kms in the American skies. The length of the imagery (north-south) is 40 nautical miles and the breadth (the east-west) is 37 nautical miles. Video and footage of him flying and creating the flag, along with the final images of the Indian flag once it has been drawn shall be shared on his social media tomorrow.