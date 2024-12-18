Resilience AI, Perpetuity Capital, and KiranaPro Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Resilience AI Secures USD 1 Mn Funding Led by Kalaari Capital's CXXO Initiative

Resilience AI, a pioneering climate risk and sustainability technology firm, has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital's CXXO initiative, which focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs. Java Capital also participated in the round.

The funds will be directed towards enhancing Resilience AI's offerings in supply chain resilience, ESG compliance, and physical risk baselines for the banking and financial services sector. The company also plans to co-develop solutions with clients, expand market reach, and drive research-based innovation.

Founded by Samhita R, Resilience AI addresses the increasing need for proactive climate resilience. Its flagship product, Resilience360, leverages machine learning and deep climate analytics to provide hyperlocal risk maps, automated diagnostics, and institutionalised climate action plans. It offers tools like "Baseline" for risk mapping, "Plan" for tailored controls, "Action" for implementation, and "Scale" for ongoing monitoring.

"The frequency and magnitude of extreme climate events have quadrupled in the last four decades. Resilience AI was born to address the urgent need for proactive and actionable climate risk tools. The cost of inaction is far greater than preparedness," said founder Samhita R.

Perpetuity Capital Raises INR 7.5 Cr to Boost EV Adoption and Expand Lending Reach

Perpetuity Capital, a clean-tech finance platform focused on electric vehicle (EV) adoption, has raised INR 7.5 crore in a mix of equity and debt.

The funding round attracted high-profile investors, including Inderpreet Wadhwa, founder of Azure Power, Sudhir Kothari, CEO of EmbeeSoftware, and esteemed family offices such as Silver Pearl Limited and Baid Holdings. Vertices Partners acted as legal counsel for the deal.

The investment will strengthen Perpetuity's lending capabilities and enable its expansion into Tier II and III towns across India, driving the adoption of two and three-wheeler EVs.

By utilising non-traditional data points, the company offers credit to customers excluded by traditional banks, empowering small business owners in the EV segment.

"This funding is not just a testament to our vision but also a significant milestone in our journey toward building a sustainable and inclusive future. The funds will be instrumental in scaling our operations, refining our technology, and reaching more underserved customers across India," said Karamveer Dhillon, Founder and CEO of Perpetuity Capital.

Perpetuity Capital claims to have financed over 2,000 assets, and its platform now includes over 40 EV OEMs.

KiranaPro Secures Funding to Revolutionise Quick Commerce for Local Kirana Stores

Quick commerce platform KiranaPro has raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding round to accelerate its mission of transforming local kirana stores into hyper-efficient dark stores for 10-minute deliveries.

The funding comes from top angel investors, including Yatish Talvadia (MilkBasket) and Vikas Taneja (Boston Consulting Group), along with early-stage venture firms like TurboStart, Unpopular Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and Snow Leopard Ventures.

The capital will fuel the growth of KiranaPro's operational teams, enhance its ONDC-enabled technology infrastructure, and support the launch of its consumer app. By empowering kirana stores with technology, KiranaPro aims to bridge the gap between traditional retail and the growing demand for convenience shopping in India.

"With this funding, we are building the future of quick commerce that champions local businesses," said Deepak Ravindran, Co-founder and CEO of KiranaPro. "India's kirana stores have served as the backbone of our retail economy for decades. By combining their strengths with innovative technology, we're enabling them to compete with the biggest e-commerce players while retaining their unique trust and reliability."

KiranaPro, founded by Deepak Ravindran and Dipankar Sarkar, is an India-based quick commerce platform that empowers local kirana stores with technology. By enabling 10-minute deliveries and offering flexible revenue models, it transforms stores into high-speed fulfillment centers, ensuring they stay competitive in India's fast-evolving retail market.