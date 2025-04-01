The fresh capital will be used to introduce new product features, expand Lehlah's team and reach, and strengthen its position in India's growing influencer-led shopping ecosystem.

Lehlah, a content-commerce platform that enables creators to monetise their influence through affiliate-linked product recommendations, has raised INR 12.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana Group.

The fresh capital will be used to introduce new product features, expand Lehlah's team and reach, and strengthen its position in India's growing influencer-led shopping ecosystem.

Founded in December 2022 by Ashna Ruia, daughter of Essar Group director Prashant Ruia, Lehlah partners with major e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Meesho, Flipkart, and Nykaa, along with D2C brands such as Libas and Foxtale. Initially focused on fashion and beauty, the platform is now expanding into home accessories and gadgets.

Lehlah operates with a 50-member team, with its marketing division in Mumbai and the tech team in Bengaluru.

The platform follows a commission-based model where brands pay when sales occur through influencers. Currently, influencers using Lehlah earn between INR 50,000 and INR 1,00,000 per month, showcasing the platform's ability to generate sustainable income for creators.

In the past year, Lehlah claims to have surpassed an INR 100 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) monthly run rate, indicating an annualised GMV of approximately INR 1,200 crore if this momentum continues. The platform has facilitated the creation of over 700,000 content pieces and has onboarded around 10,000 influencers across nano, micro, and macro categories.

"Shopping today isn't just about products—it's about trust, influence, and community. The future of commerce belongs to platforms that empower individuals while making discovery and purchasing seamless," said Kamath.

Lehlah differentiates itself by leveraging platforms like Instagram and YouTube as distribution channels rather than competing with them, enabling creators to monetise audiences across networks.