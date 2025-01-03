Reskilling the Workforce will be Pivotal to India's Success in AI Initiatives such as AI-focused curriculums, public-private partnerships for skill-building, and accessible upskilling programs for workers in traditional industries are essential to bridge the skills gap.

By Ayushman Baruah

As artificial intelligence (AI) and GenAI take center stage, it will be pivotal for organizations to reskill and upskill their workforce so that they can make the most of these emerging technologies. NTT DATA's GenAI report finds that 84 per cent of C-suite executives in India anticipate major transformations in 2025 due to the emphasis on GenAI integration.

"Over the year, AI's rapid integration across industries has created unparalleled opportunities, but it also exposed critical gaps in workforce readiness. The adoption of AI – from healthcare to logistics – demands a workforce equipped with technical expertise in machine learning, data analytics, and ethical AI practices but also with creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability to complement AI-driven automation," said Kunal Walia, Partner at Dalberg Advisors.

"Addressing these gaps requires collective action. It has been promising to witness the government of India taking proactive measures to foster an AI-skilled population. However, skilling initiatives must extend beyond technical training. There must also be an emphasis on enabling individuals to adapt to the evolving demands of AI-driven ecosystems," said Walia.

In 2025, collaboration between the government, industry, and academia will be pivotal. Initiatives such as AI-focused curriculums, public-private partnerships for skill-building, and accessible upskilling programs for workers in traditional industries are essential to bridge the skills gap. "India stands at the cusp of becoming a global AI powerhouse, but achieving this vision requires a forward-looking ecosystem, by empowering individuals to harness AI's potential, we can drive inclusive growth in the age of automation," added Walia.

According to NTT DATA's GenAI report, 96 per cent of the respondents globally believe that GenAI can streamline workflows and redefine employee experiences, while 100 per cent of Indian respondents have similar thoughts. However, they face challenges related to workforce skills, given the lack GenAI expertise by employees. This will give rise to several training initiatives in 2025 that will include focused programs to address the skill gaps in enabling smoother adoption of GenAI.

"GenAI will have a long-term impact, addressing challenges and fostering responsible innovation to drive measurable results and societal advancement. As we enter 2025, companies and leaders globally have well-defined strategies to leverage the true potential of GenAI. This is particularly crucial for India, which has ambitious dreams to accomplish in this decade. The New Year will see companies ensuring GenAI integration to facilitate India's ambitious missions of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat while serving consumers with the best products and solutions. The future of GenAI in India seems quite promising," said Avinash Joshi, CEO, India, NTT DATA Inc.

The rise of AI is not just about job creation but also the transformation of existing roles. "AI isn't just about replacing repetitive tasks; it's helping people work smarter and driving innovation across industries like healthcare, education, and manufacturing. This shift is creating exciting opportunities but also a clear need for workers to learn new skills. To make the most of these changes, we need to focus on reskilling and upskilling. It's important to ensure that anyone who is either starting their careers or in mid-level roles, are ready for the jobs of the future. India has a huge talent pool, and if we equip them with the right skills, we can become leaders in the AI-driven world," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

