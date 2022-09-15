Revenue Department Officials To Be Trained To Use Modern Technology Tools, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, said that revenue department officials should be trained to use modern technology tools to plug leakages. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Kendriya GST Parisar, a CGST Mumbai zone residential complex.

"Training officials, especially the junior ones, can be of help. Sooner, we will be putting through in different parts of the country, a training so that each one of you will feel comfortable to use technology to assist you to make sure that leakages are plugged," said finance minister in a statement.

Sitharaman also added that better utilization of artificial intelligence tools and data deep dives can help officials detect revenue leakages. As per minister's statement, "The training module to be followed by implementation in daily work will also help reduce the stress from the job for revenue department personnel who are keen to plug leakages."

The minister also praised the work being done by the revenue department, Sitharaman added that, "The work being performed is visible every month in the robust GST collections and the officials who are performing well do not require any nudge."

Sitharaman also spoke about the discussion she had with revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj and central board of indirect taxes chairman Vivek Johri. As per minister's words, "I have had a conversation with Tarun Bajaj and Vivek Johri. I have requested that training be given on better utilization of artificial intelligence, data deep dive, IoT. So that we can use technology to detect where leakages are happening and where mischief makers are gaming the system, claiming wrong refunds, creating shell companies and colluding with the rare black sheep in the system."

The minister also added that, internationally, tax authorities are using IoT technology to automate the scanning of goods using e-seals, QR codes and X-ray scanners.