Revised Version Of PDP Bill Likely To Contain Relaxed Provision On Data Localization, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, in an interaction with ET, has said that the revised version of the personal data protection bill is likely to contain relaxed provisions on data localization or crossborder flow of data but will ensure that all data belonging to India citizens remain available for law enforcement agencies or any other government organization which is legally entitled to access such data.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Twitter handle

"The internet is global and has data as its underlying basic element. For a robust internet innovation ecosystem, there has to be a flow of data. However, we also recognize that in our national interest, there are requirements of protecting a digital nagarik's data protection and privacy rights," said Chandrasekhar in a statement.

"Cross-border flow of data will, therefore, be permitted as long as the government is able to access the data legally and such data of citizens is safe even if it is stored in cloud architecture," the statement added.

As per the minister's words, the data protection bill will also go through extensive consultations with academia, subject and legal experts before it is presented to the Parliament for passage. Along with that, he added that it is not something that we are going to rush through in a hurry and there is no artificial timeline but will be done soon.

As per reports, the revamped PDP Bill is in the final stages of being finalized and might be released for public consultation by the end of October or first week of November.