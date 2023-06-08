Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The AI-fueled Pipeline Acceleration company, RevSure, has expanded its Seed funding to $10 million with an additional $6 million round. Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors co-led the Seed round, along with participation from Operator Collective and Correlation Ventures. Neotribe Partner Alex Salazar, who is the former founder and CEO of Stormpath (acquired by Okta), will join RevSure's board of directors. The funding expansion will help RevSure build next-gen-AI-fueled pipeline acceleration solutions for B2B companies.

"RevSure uncovers what's happening in the marketing and sales funnel so companies know exactly what's working, how much leakage is occurring, and where to focus resources to win more deals. We're thrilled to be leading the expansion of RevSure's Seed round as their ability to accurately predict pipeline value from all the leads marketing generates is creating an opportunity for them to become the de facto system of engagement for demand gen teams," said Alex Salazar.

RevSure.AI is the AI-fueled pipeline acceleration company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into pipeline generation health and how to prioritize marketing investments. The company's key priorities are to deepen investments in product, engineering, and AI technology and resources, further scale customer acquisition, and double down on the company's go-to-market strategy, according to an official statement.

"Pipeline health needs to be on every go-to-market leader's, CEO's, and Board's agenda - it's the missing link in driving predictable and profitable revenue growth which is critical in the current economic climate. Also, adding AI-based predictive insights into pipeline effectiveness and health will allow companies to focus on predictability for outcomes, acceleration to revenue and effectiveness or quality and efficiency," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO, RevSure.