When kids of her age would play with doll houses and Barbie, Karishma Gangwal would wear her mom's saree and jewelry and enact in front of the mirror as one of the Indian Television actresses portraying the negative role of Komolika. Growing up she found acting to be her first love but when she shared her dream of getting into acting with her mom, she knew it was a far-fetched dream for the daughter of a single parent living a middle-class life in Jammu. Her mother still agreed for her to pursue Mass Communication and sent her to Indore, where her mother's sister's family stayed. Karishma got selected for an internship and then began her journey as an RJ. She soon moved to Red FM and also started making videos as acting was ingrained in her. Before the pandemic, she had 45,000 followers as an RJ.

During the pandemic, she started making Parody videos and on her sister's insistence she uploaded one of them and it went viral witnessing 1 million views in three days. In the words of Karishma, "It was a lesson that don't self reject. Don't judge yourself too harshly." Soon, her videos started spreading smiles on people's faces. Even after foraying into content creation full-time Karishma still does all the ideation, scripting, shooting, and editing herself for all her videos. When asked about her plans, she's quick to add, "The main goal is acting, also I am a good writer so I want to write my show. You might soon see me on OTT."

Being one of the first RJs to enter the realm of content creation and putting a face to otherwise voice medium- radio, Karishma has won several awards for her stint as a Radio Jockey and as a creator. Over her impactful journey in the entertainment world, she has collaborated with renowned personalities across the industries like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Steve Smith, Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, among others.

