RS Sodhi Steps Down As Amul MD

RS Sodhi resigned as the managing director of Amul on Monday. He was holding the top position at GCMMF(Amul), India's food product organization, with an annual turnover (2021-22) INR 61,000 crore.

Confirming the development, Sodhi told PTI, "I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation." The position has been taken up temporarily by Jayen Mehta. Mehta has been associated with Amul for the past 32 years and before taking the interim charge he was the chief operating officer (COO).

The decision to remove Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of GCMMF. A new MD will be announced in the next few months, confirmed Shankar Singh Rana, the chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy.

Sodhi worked with GCMMF for over 40 years before resigning. He joined as senior executive sales. He then worked in sales for 12 yrs at various positions and locations. Since 1994 he worked at corporate HQ at Anand, in various positions as Group Product manager , AGM ( Mktg) , GM ( mktg) , Chief General Manager and was responsible for Marketing , Sales, commercial , Purchase ,IT etc.

Sodhi was appointed as the MD in 2010 and was at the helm of affairs since then.