SaaS Platform Shipturtle Raises INR 3.5 Crore In Seed Funding

The funds will help the company strengthen its technology and expand its customer reach globally

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shipturtle, a global SaaS platform, has raised INR 3.5 crore in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will help the company strengthen its technology and expand its customer reach globally. The startup aims to become the world's largest brand directory, making it easy for brands to discover and cross-sell with other brands.

"Our vision is to enable brands to Sell More Together. We want to democratise e-commerce and give thousands of brands access to more selling channels beyond Amazon and Flipkart. With Shipturtle, any brand can seamlessly offer other complimentary brands to their customers - increasing AOV, conversions and revenue, while lowering CAC - all with zero investment or risk," said Sharad Kabra, founder, Shipturtle.

Shipturtle's plugin easily integrates with established cart platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce. It helps brands and marketplace players (including B2C, B2B, C2C, hyperlocal and social platforms) discover other brands on ShipTurtle's brand directory and connect with them with a no-code onboarding process. Once connected, ShipTurtle handles all the workflows related to products, inventory, orders, and payments making it easy for brands and marketplaces to grow their business, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are excited to work with Sharad as Shipturtle is built from the learnings of one of the country's largest gardening marketplaces, myBageecha.com. Shipturtle's full stack marketplace creation solution enables launching of a marketplace in minutes and scaling operations: streamlining and automating of inventory data, orders, payments, shipping operations and dashboards making them a critical enabler for e-commerce including D2C brands," said Ivy Chin, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.
