Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade. Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • San Francisco's Automatic Train Control System (ATCS) still runs on data that is stored on floppy disks.
  • A $212 million overhaul will move the tech five generations ahead, according to officials.

If you're old enough to know what a floppy disk is, you're old enough to know how bonkers this is: San Francisco's Automatic Train Control System (ATCS) runs on data that is stored on floppy disks.

Floppy disks were first put into widespread commercial use by IBM in the 1970s and were the go-to way to store data through the 1990s. Apple dropped the floppy drive in 1998 with the release of the iMac, and five years later, Dell did the same with its Dell Dimension range. Sony was the last company to manufacture the disks, halting operations in 2011.

Related: This Will Be the Busiest Travel Day During the 2024 Holiday Season

In other words, floppy disks are an insanely old and outdated way to manage data.

San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency board, which oversees the Muni Metro light rail network in the city, announced the approval of a $212 million overhaul, which will eliminate the need to load the data stored on these floppy disks each morning, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The system communicates the data using wire loops that are "easily disrupted" and move more slowly than a wireless modem. (In a city built in an area that experiences lots and lots of earthquakes each year, what could go wrong?)

The new Hitachi system will be "five generations ahead" of the floppy disk system, according to Muni Director of Transit Julie Kirschbaum. Let's hope "five generations" puts it beyond CD-ROMs at least.

Related: 21 Productive Things to Do on Your Commute

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Franchise

A McDonald's Favorite Is Making a Spicy Comeback — But Fans Want More

The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'Major Impact': Here's What the Big Four Firms Have to Say About the 2024 Election

The Big Four consulting firms conducted surveys and gathered data to garner what business leaders were thinking ahead of the election. Here are the results.

By Sherin Shibu