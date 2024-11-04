A new survey revealed the most popular travel dates for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's vacations.

December 23 will be the busiest travel day during the holiday season this year, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2,000 Americans who plan to travel for the holidays this year looked into the most hectic travel dates, top destinations, popular modes of transport and the cost of holiday travel.

For those embarking on a trip for the December holidays, December 23 is the most common travel day on the first leg of the trip, and the most common time to head home is after December 31.

The day before Thanksgiving, November 28, will be the most popular travel day for heading to a Thanksgiving destination, and the most popular timeframe for heading home is after November 30.

And for those traveling for New Year's Day and Eve, the eve itself, December 31, and January 2 will be the busiest days.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of IHG Hotels & Resorts, the research served as a comprehensive report for 2024 holiday travel trends.

The poll found that Florida is the top destination for those traveling out of state for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, and New York is the top stop for New Year's travelers headed to another state.

The least popular destination for Thanksgiving and New Year's is North Dakota, and Vermont will be the least-visited state in December.

And while holiday vacationers are most looking forward to seeing family (56%) and eating good food (37%), they're most dreading the cost of travel (29%) along with navigating lines and crowds (26%) while in transit.

More than a quarter (27%) even have blackout dates on their calendars during the holiday season when they refuse to travel, with Gen Z (40%) being most likely to have blackout dates.

"We're all looking forward to having some downtime this holiday season," says Connor Smith, vice president of masterbrand strategy and awareness at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "Whether you're traveling near or far to spend time with loved ones or squeezing in a little 'you time,' we have options that suit all types of travelers."

Many (78%) reported that all of their holiday travels will be reserved for visiting family, while a few (22%) have made room for a side quest.

Of those, more than a few (28%) will be taking a solo trip during the holidays, with baby boomers (38%) and Gen Z (35%) being most likely to take a solo trip during the holidays.

A third (31%) are getting outside the box to take a destination vacation with their loved ones, and a few (4%) are even exploring internationally.

The most popular holiday locales and destinations for holiday travel are the city (35%), suburbs (26%) and rural towns (23%).

For those headed to the city, vacationers are looking to get the city holiday experience (24%), shop (18%) and explore the city (21%).

And for those making their way to the beach for the holidays (12%), a quarter shared that a beach holiday is a tradition in their family (24%) along with the fact that the beach gives their family plenty of activities to keep busy (22%).

Twelve percent are heading to the mountains to celebrate the holidays. Reasons include needing to rest and recharge away from day-to-day responsibilities (25%) and spending as much time outdoors as possible (24%).

Hoping to maximize their time off, nearly one in 10 of those headed to the beach (9%) and mountains (10%) for the holidays are opting to stay at an all-inclusive venue so they can truly relax while on vacation.

One in 10 started planning their holiday excursions earlier than June this year, and one of the chief reasons for this was simply to get it out of the way so it wouldn't cause stress later in the year (31%).

A fifth were looking to get the best deals on accommodations and ticket prices, and a few (12%) admitted they wanted to make plans so they could decline other invitations.

"We appreciate all the different ways people are traveling this year around the holidays," Smith says. "For those going abroad, staying local or still looking for travel inspiration, IHG has something for everyone and gives you the flexibility to choose destinations that work for you at every price point."

Busiest travel days during the holidays

Thanksgiving

November 27 - 19%

November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) - 20%

November 30 - 22%

After November 30 - 25%

December Holidays

December 22 - 17%

December 23 - 20%

December 27 - 16%

After December 31 - 22%

New Year's