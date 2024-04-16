Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs on the road building their businesses often find themselves traveling alone and into new, unknown territories. Anyone who is looking to collaborate or sell across international lines and with people who are of different cultures and speak different languages needs a plan for communication. That's where this deal comes in.

From April 15 through 21, you can get these Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds on sale for a lower cost of just $89.97 (reg. $157). Featured at multiple CES events, including the most recent 2023 show, it's even won the Red Dot Award there.

The earbuds are designed to help you hear and communicate in 37 languages, which, in theory, gives you the power to communicate with over two billion people around the world. The earbuds are designed to be comfortable with memory foam tips, so you can wear them during long business calls and meetings and if you happen to meet someone on a flight who you think might be a valuable connection.

The Mymanu CLIK S earbuds support business travelers with a lot of convenient features and design highlights. For example, it has up to 30 hours of battery life on a full charge, which helps for long stretches traveling and out of reach of a charger. They also come compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making them usable for most mobile phone carriers around the world.

Don't forget that only through April 21, these Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds are on sale at a reduced rate of just $89.97 (reg. $157).

