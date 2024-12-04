While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce has reported an 8.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue to USD 9.44 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates of USD 9.35 billion, driven by the company's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) tools like its newly launched Agentforce—designed to automate customer support and sales tasks, has generated strong early interest, prompting CEO Marc Benioff to announce plans to hire 1,000 employees to support its rollout.

"As I'm sure everybody knows on the quarter — these numbers are not what we're really excited about. The quarter numbers are fantastic, the real excitement is really what is hitting with the technology," said Benioff in a conference call after the results were out.

While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures, the adjusted operating margin of 33.1 per cent exceeded forecasts, boosting investor confidence.

Despite slower growth in acquired divisions like Slack, Mulesoft, and Tableau, Salesforce's marketing and e-commerce unit grew 8 per cent, and the company projects revenue between USD 9.9 billion and USD 10.1 billion for the current quarter. Shares jumped 10 per cent in after-hours trading as investors rallied around Salesforce's promising AI strategy.