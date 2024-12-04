Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Salesforce Beats Revenue Estimates with AI-Powered Growth While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Salesforce has reported an 8.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue to USD 9.44 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates of USD 9.35 billion, driven by the company's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) tools like its newly launched Agentforce—designed to automate customer support and sales tasks, has generated strong early interest, prompting CEO Marc Benioff to announce plans to hire 1,000 employees to support its rollout.

"As I'm sure everybody knows on the quarter — these numbers are not what we're really excited about. The quarter numbers are fantastic, the real excitement is really what is hitting with the technology," said Benioff in a conference call after the results were out.

While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures, the adjusted operating margin of 33.1 per cent exceeded forecasts, boosting investor confidence.

Despite slower growth in acquired divisions like Slack, Mulesoft, and Tableau, Salesforce's marketing and e-commerce unit grew 8 per cent, and the company projects revenue between USD 9.9 billion and USD 10.1 billion for the current quarter. Shares jumped 10 per cent in after-hours trading as investors rallied around Salesforce's promising AI strategy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

AI Dominance in 2024: What Industry Leaders Anticipate for 2025

Given the remarkable growth and adoption of AI in the Indian market and its population, we can anticipate that the Indian creative minds will surprise us with new innovations in 2025

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Wealthtech Startup ZFunds Raises INR 25 Cr Funding Led by Elevation Capital

The startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network and bolster its technical capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Antler Invests in 30 Startups in 2024, Expands India Portfolio to 80 Ventures

These investments were made through Antler's maiden India fund of USD 75 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Amazon India Acquires Prime Land for Hyperscale Data Centre in Mumbai Worth INR 450 Crore: Report

Last year, the company secured a four-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Powai suburb from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) through an 18-year lease, committing to INR 562 crore in rental payments.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

There Are Certain Words That Will Break ChatGPT. I Tried Them — Here's What Happened.

ChatGPT appears to be unable to process requests that contain a few notable names.

By Sherin Shibu