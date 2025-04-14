Cura Care Raises INR 5 Cr Led by Zeropearl VC to Revolutionise At-Home Oral Wellness The funds will be used to validate the brand's product-market fit and enhance its customer promise of delivering exceptional at-home oral wellness experiences.

Cura Care Founders

At-home wellness services brand Cura Care has raised INR 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from friends, family, and angel investors, including Shripad Nadkarni and the late Rohan Mirchandani.

The funds will be used to validate the brand's product-market fit and enhance its customer promise of delivering exceptional at-home oral wellness experiences.

Cura Care's co-founders said, "We are happy to welcome Bipin Shah to our board. He shares our strong commitment to building an experience-led, convenience-first oral wellness brand. By building an ecosystem of highly skilled doctors, Cura Care is committed to consistently delivering best-in-class services. Through this investment, we have embarked on a path to achieve our vision of redefining and setting new benchmarks in the oral wellness space."

Founded in January 2025 by IIT Delhi alumni Abhinav Kumar and Chinmay Mittal, along with Oral Surgeon Dr Paminder Singh, Cura Care was born out of a mission to tackle India's vast oral hygiene crisis—affecting over 120 crore people. The company aspires to seamlessly integrate oral wellness into the daily self-care routines of Indians through a high-quality, convenience-first model.

Cura Care offers premium at-home dental services such as teeth cleaning, scaling, polishing, and whitening, performed by DCI-certified dentists using customised portable dental units. This model prioritises hygiene, safety, and customer convenience, redefining how dental care is accessed in urban and semi-urban areas.

Bipin Shah, Founder and Managing Partner of Zeropearl VC, shared, "Reality yeh hai ki daant sabke paas hain, dental problem almost sabke paas hai, INR 1500/session bhi sabke paas hai… par time kisi ke paas nahi. That's exactly where Cura Care comes in—bringing expert dental care to your doorstep, saving time without compromising on quality."

Since its launch, Cura Care claims to have already served 1,000+ customers through home visits and oral wellness camps, achieving a stellar Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 90% and an average customer rating of 4.87, reflecting strong demand and high satisfaction.
