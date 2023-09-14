SALT Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding The funds will be used for market research, marketing innovation, and product development

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

SALT, a premium-luxury oral care and hygiene brand has raised an undisclosed amount led by Dr. Viraj Doshi, Angel Investor, and others in its pre-seed round and is currently valued at approx. INR 18 crore. The funds will be used for market research, marketing innovation, and product development.

"Our pre-Seed funds are guiding us towards a future where innovation and sustainability merge seamlessly. We're allocating resources strategically, not only for manufacturing excellence but also for the dynamic world of marketing automation," said Viraj Kapur, co-founder, SALT.

Salt Oral Care is a premium oral care brand on a mission to redefine oral hygiene as a gesture of self-love. With this funding, the company is excited to continue its journey as a 'partner in care' for those seeking to elevate their oral hygiene experience.

"We are futuristic craftsmen, committed to leaving an impeccable legacy for our planet and people. When you choose our brand, you're joining a movement dedicated to making the world a brighter, healthier, and a more sustainable place. Together, we're crafting a future where every brush, every smile, and every choice makes a meaningful impact," said Karanraj Kohli, co-founder, SALT.

Co-founded by Bollywood and TV producers Karanraj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, SALT has crafted a range of products claimed to be using handpicked, all-natural ingredients that nurture and beautify smiles.

"As a seasoned orthodontist, what captivated me about investing in this oral health care brand beyond its innovation, is its unwavering commitment to purity and sustainability. With a fusion of advanced science, innovative technology, and the brands' dedication to being SLS, paraben, toxic, triclosan and peroxide free, this brand is at the forefront of redefining the standards of oral care. It's a testament to a healthier and more conscious future for oral care." said Dr Viraj Doshi, Lead Investor.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Entrepreneurs

A Smooth Sail With 'Smoodh'

Working tirelessly, experimenting with over 1,000 prototypes, crafting new recipes, were steps that brought Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro closer to her vision of Smoodh, a beverage which crossed INR 685 crore in turnover in less than two years

By Shrabona Ghosh
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Juniper Green Energy Receives Investment Of $350 Million

As per the company, this investment will play a pivotal role as Juniper Green Energy targets to triple its operational capacity to 2.5 GW by 2026

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

7 AI-Based Business Ideas That Will Make You Rich

Lucrative AI-powered business ideas for entrepreneurs to consider

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Entrepreneurs

What's Behind Small-Town Start-up Boom

Tier 2 and 3 cities are homes to nearly 50 per cent of recognised startups in the country, according to a report by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

By Priya Kapoor