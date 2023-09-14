The funds will be used for market research, marketing innovation, and product development

SALT, a premium-luxury oral care and hygiene brand has raised an undisclosed amount led by Dr. Viraj Doshi, Angel Investor, and others in its pre-seed round and is currently valued at approx. INR 18 crore. The funds will be used for market research, marketing innovation, and product development.

"Our pre-Seed funds are guiding us towards a future where innovation and sustainability merge seamlessly. We're allocating resources strategically, not only for manufacturing excellence but also for the dynamic world of marketing automation," said Viraj Kapur, co-founder, SALT.

Salt Oral Care is a premium oral care brand on a mission to redefine oral hygiene as a gesture of self-love. With this funding, the company is excited to continue its journey as a 'partner in care' for those seeking to elevate their oral hygiene experience.

"We are futuristic craftsmen, committed to leaving an impeccable legacy for our planet and people. When you choose our brand, you're joining a movement dedicated to making the world a brighter, healthier, and a more sustainable place. Together, we're crafting a future where every brush, every smile, and every choice makes a meaningful impact," said Karanraj Kohli, co-founder, SALT.

Co-founded by Bollywood and TV producers Karanraj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, SALT has crafted a range of products claimed to be using handpicked, all-natural ingredients that nurture and beautify smiles.

"As a seasoned orthodontist, what captivated me about investing in this oral health care brand beyond its innovation, is its unwavering commitment to purity and sustainability. With a fusion of advanced science, innovative technology, and the brands' dedication to being SLS, paraben, toxic, triclosan and peroxide free, this brand is at the forefront of redefining the standards of oral care. It's a testament to a healthier and more conscious future for oral care." said Dr Viraj Doshi, Lead Investor.