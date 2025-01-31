The funds will be strategically used to diversify Sammmm's product portfolio, amplify brand visibility, and establish a strong multi-channel footprint.

Sammmm, a pioneering brand in the teen self-care segment, has secured INR 10 crore in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Sauce VC and angel investors Nihir Parikh, Sachin Parikh, and Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra.

The funds will be strategically used to diversify Sammmm's product portfolio, amplify brand visibility, and establish a strong multi-channel footprint.

Founded in 2024 by former Nykaa leaders Rishi Seth and Mantosh Roy, Sammmm empowers teenagers by integrating self-care into their journey of individuality and self-expression.

Based in Mumbai, the brand offers a range of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products specifically designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Its flagship products include Glow Moisturizer, Fresh Face Cleanser, and Love Lip Tint Oil, all made with clinically tested ingredients to ensure effectiveness and transparency.

Rishi Seth and Mantosh Roy, Co-founders of Sammmm, expressed their excitement about the funding. "Our journey is rooted in the belief that every teen deserves a brand that understands their unique needs and empowers them. This funding marks the beginning of an exciting chapter where we can scale our efforts and deliver products that resonate with their individuality," they said.

Prayag Mohanty, Principal at Fireside Ventures, highlighted the untapped potential of India's teen personal care market. "While there are numerous brands for babies and adults, teens have limited options despite being 20% of the consumption audience. Sammmm is well-positioned to serve this segment with its sharp focus," he stated.

Sammmm's journey was inspired by a heartfelt conversation between Mantosh Roy and his daughter Samara about self-care as self-love. With this mission-driven approach, the brand aims to redefine teen self-care by creating products that empower and engage the next generation.