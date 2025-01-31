Sammmm Raises INR 10 Cr Funding Led by Fireside Ventures to Redefine Teen Self-Care The funds will be strategically used to diversify Sammmm's product portfolio, amplify brand visibility, and establish a strong multi-channel footprint.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sammmm

Sammmm, a pioneering brand in the teen self-care segment, has secured INR 10 crore in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Sauce VC and angel investors Nihir Parikh, Sachin Parikh, and Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra.

The funds will be strategically used to diversify Sammmm's product portfolio, amplify brand visibility, and establish a strong multi-channel footprint.

Founded in 2024 by former Nykaa leaders Rishi Seth and Mantosh Roy, Sammmm empowers teenagers by integrating self-care into their journey of individuality and self-expression.

Based in Mumbai, the brand offers a range of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products specifically designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Its flagship products include Glow Moisturizer, Fresh Face Cleanser, and Love Lip Tint Oil, all made with clinically tested ingredients to ensure effectiveness and transparency.

Rishi Seth and Mantosh Roy, Co-founders of Sammmm, expressed their excitement about the funding. "Our journey is rooted in the belief that every teen deserves a brand that understands their unique needs and empowers them. This funding marks the beginning of an exciting chapter where we can scale our efforts and deliver products that resonate with their individuality," they said.

Prayag Mohanty, Principal at Fireside Ventures, highlighted the untapped potential of India's teen personal care market. "While there are numerous brands for babies and adults, teens have limited options despite being 20% of the consumption audience. Sammmm is well-positioned to serve this segment with its sharp focus," he stated.

Sammmm's journey was inspired by a heartfelt conversation between Mantosh Roy and his daughter Samara about self-care as self-love. With this mission-driven approach, the brand aims to redefine teen self-care by creating products that empower and engage the next generation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Amazon's latest layoffs affect two specific departments.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Over 1,300 Google Employees Have Signed a New Petition Asking For Job Security

Google laid off thousands of employees in the past two years, which has left some employees feeling insecure about keeping their jobs.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The 2025 Leadership Playbook — Strategies to Help You Thrive in Uncertain Times

How to lead through uncertainty, adapt to challenges and position your organization for lasting success.

By Martin Rowinski
News and Trends

SuperOps Secures USD 25 Mn Funding Led by March Capital to Scale AI-Powered SaaS Platform

The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'I Hate Bureaucracy': Leaked Internal Amazon Document Reveals How the Tech Giant Is Cutting Down on Middle Management

Amazon could soon let go of thousands of managers, resulting in savings of up to $3.6 billion.

By Sherin Shibu