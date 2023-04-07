Savvy Games Group To Acquire Scopely For USD 4.9 Billion

This development will bring Scopely's capabilities, infrastructure and technology under Savvy's wings. Furthermore, Scopely will benefit from a financial perspective to help it grow, expand target audience, and work with industry leaders and players.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Wednesday, Savvy Games Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, announced it had agreed to acquire Scopley, a California-based mobile-first game maker, for USD 4.9 billion.

Savvy's official press release stated the investment would work towards "Savvy's strategy to drive the growth of the global games industry through long-term strategic investments." Scopley has a strong portfolio counting Star TrekTM Fleet Command, Stumble Guys, ScrabbleⓇ GO, YahtzeeⓇ and With Buddies as some of its popular products.

"Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities. At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us. Under Walter and Javier's stewardship, Scopely has proven to be an exceptional leader and will continue to revolutionize the future of games for years to come. We look forward to further accelerating the company's ambitions and working together with their talented team of developers, designers, and publishers to create innovative and exciting new products for the gaming community across the world," said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group.

This development will bring Scopely's capabilities, infrastructure and technology under Savvy's wings. Furthermore, Scopely will benefit from a financial perspective to help it grow, expand target audience, and work with industry leaders and players. "This acquisition will also build on Scopely's cross-platform approach to extend its live services expertise to new segments like PC, Console, and other genres of gameplay," the release also read.

"Today's announcement marks a major milestone in the Scopely journey. Savvy Games Group shares our long-held belief that the companies who have built the deepest relationships with their players will succeed. Together, as one, we will be able to further expand the possibilities of play, continuing to develop beloved game experiences for players around the world. This transformational partnership is a great validation of the incredible talent of our entire Scopely team and will further accelerate our efforts to drive the games industry forward," said Walter Driver, co-CEO, Scopely.

"As part of the Savvy Games Group portfolio, we will continue to build one of the world's most diversified mobile-first games companies. Our technology platform, market-leading studio ecosystem, and world-class team have always enabled us to stay one step ahead of the rapidly growing games industry, delivering long-lasting franchises that delight players around the world. We look forward to reimagining the future of play with Brian and the Savvy team," also shared Javier Ferreira, co-CEO, Scopely.