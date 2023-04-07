Savvy Games Group To Acquire Scopely For USD 4.9 Billion

This development will bring Scopely's capabilities, infrastructure and technology under Savvy's wings. Furthermore, Scopely will benefit from a financial perspective to help it grow, expand target audience, and work with industry leaders and players.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Wednesday, Savvy Games Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, announced it had agreed to acquire Scopley, a California-based mobile-first game maker, for USD 4.9 billion.

Savvy's official press release stated the investment would work towards "Savvy's strategy to drive the growth of the global games industry through long-term strategic investments." Scopley has a strong portfolio counting Star TrekTM Fleet Command, Stumble Guys, ScrabbleⓇ GO, YahtzeeⓇ and With Buddies as some of its popular products.

"Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities. At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us. Under Walter and Javier's stewardship, Scopely has proven to be an exceptional leader and will continue to revolutionize the future of games for years to come. We look forward to further accelerating the company's ambitions and working together with their talented team of developers, designers, and publishers to create innovative and exciting new products for the gaming community across the world," said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group.

This development will bring Scopely's capabilities, infrastructure and technology under Savvy's wings. Furthermore, Scopely will benefit from a financial perspective to help it grow, expand target audience, and work with industry leaders and players. "This acquisition will also build on Scopely's cross-platform approach to extend its live services expertise to new segments like PC, Console, and other genres of gameplay," the release also read.

"Today's announcement marks a major milestone in the Scopely journey. Savvy Games Group shares our long-held belief that the companies who have built the deepest relationships with their players will succeed. Together, as one, we will be able to further expand the possibilities of play, continuing to develop beloved game experiences for players around the world. This transformational partnership is a great validation of the incredible talent of our entire Scopely team and will further accelerate our efforts to drive the games industry forward," said Walter Driver, co-CEO, Scopely.

"As part of the Savvy Games Group portfolio, we will continue to build one of the world's most diversified mobile-first games companies. Our technology platform, market-leading studio ecosystem, and world-class team have always enabled us to stay one step ahead of the rapidly growing games industry, delivering long-lasting franchises that delight players around the world. We look forward to reimagining the future of play with Brian and the Savvy team," also shared Javier Ferreira, co-CEO, Scopely.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends Gaming

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Health Day: CLIRNET Launches India's First AI-Powered Doctor's Assistant (AiDA)

Built on top of OpenAI platform, AiDA is a state-of-the-art tool that leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing techniques to support doctors in making informed decisions, minimizing potential of human error, and providing the best possible care to their patients

By Teena Jose

Finance

Bank Failures: How to Keep Your Money Safe

SVB's collapse didn't just affect American depositors, but also many Indian start-ups. Hundreds of Indian startups with millions of dollars in their accounts found themselves stuck.

By Priya Kapoor

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

The World's Richest Man Just Surpassed a $200 Billion Fortune

Bernard Arnault is just the third man in history to reach this landmark.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook

News and Trends

Government Announces New Online Gaming Rules; Industry Lauds the Move

Under the new rules, real money games involving wagering or betting have been prohibited. Permissible online games are referred to as those games which do not involve wagering, use harmful content, and do not create any addictive consequences for young users.

By Paromita Gupta