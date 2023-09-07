Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SBI Life Insurance, has recently launched its very first 'LifeVerse Studio', on Metaverse to connect with the next wave of young internet users and revolutionize consumer experience in an immersive virtual world. The initiative aims to connect, empower and engage with today's new age consumers and reshape brand interactions.

As per a statement, SBI Life's 'LifeVerse Studio' is designed for the users to create their avatars to connect with a diverse set of audiences. The users can select from a wide range of interesting avatars and showcase their creative self on the platform through their avatars.

"Foraying into Metaverse Internal by launching SBI Life's very first ' LifeVerse Studio', we embark on a new and transformative journey that not only reshapes perception towards life insurance but also redefines brand- consumer interactions. In the era of digital transformation, the metaverse emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing online engagement. SBI Life's 'LifeVerse Studio' represents our enthusiastic foray into this innovative space, promising a positive impact on our valued customers and cultivating meaningful engagements,"said Ravindra Sharma, the chief of brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance.

This new initiative presents captivating content and stories featuring renowned personalities such as Anshula Kapoor, Durjoy Datta, Anushka Rathod, and Tejas Joshi, allowing users to immerse themselves in inspirational narratives about these influential individuals and liberate them to fulfil their aspirations while they take care of their existing responsibilities, it added.

"With SBI Life's ' LifeVerse Studio', we are stepping into the future of brand communication where passions unite and immersive interactions bring people together like never before. Phase 1, i.e. SBI Life's 'LifeVerse Studio', is just the beginning of our journey to create a virtual space that fosters meaningful connections between passion chasers and our audience in the metaverse," said Sahil Shah, president Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative.