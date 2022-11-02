SCO Meet: India Aims To Unlock New Economic Potentials In the Region, Emphasizes On Fair Market Access

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Connectivity projects in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region should be built on the interests of Central Asian states, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar at a virtual meeting of the SCO.

Twitter

"We need better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states," said the minister.

The SCO meeting was attended by SCO member states, observer states, secretary general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS), Turkmenistan, among other guests.

Maintaining its position on China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India has refused to join the BRI.

"Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and respect international law. Will unlock the economic potential of this region in which Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become enablers," said Jaishankar in the meeting, adding that India's total trade with SCO members is only $141 billion, which has potential to increase manifold. "Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward."

Represented India at the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded.



-Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on centrality of interests of Central Asian states. pic.twitter.com/9EjQrekpaX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 1, 2022

In his address, the minister underlined India's strong cultural and historical connection with the SCO region and reiterated India's firm commitment towards deepening multilateral cooperation in the areas of food and energy security, climate change, trade and culture. He also drew attention to India's commitment in fighting the challenge of climate change and also the achievements made in this direction. He emphasized India's strong recovery on the economic front after the pandemic and expressed interest in expanding India-SCO trade on the basis of fair market access.

The minister highlighted that in 2023, the UN International Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO member states on countering the food crisis.

India remains actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.