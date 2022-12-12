Send a Hello To 'God In A Box'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Open your Twitter account and chances are you will come across a ChatGPT appreciation post with screenshots attached. If you wish to give a try to this latest technology but are wary of signing up to a new-unknown prototype platform, God In A Box may just be the right thing for you.

Developed by entrepreneur Varun Mayya, God In A Box is based on the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) 3.5 model, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. GPT is a language model which uses deep learning to produce human-like text. One can use the technology on their preferred texting application, WhatsApp, and get help from the AI for all topics under the sun.

On December 2022, Mayya announced the beta version of God In A Box through his Twitter handle.

Announcing God In a Box, a direct implementation of GPT-3.5 into Whatsapp. Unlike other implementations, ours uses the brand new model and API, and doesn't require credentials. We're launching tonight, but you'll need a beta key. For a free key, just RT this and I'll DM you one. https://t.co/VbASJjLjPF">pic.twitter.com/VbASJjLjPF — Varun Mayya (@VarunMayya) https://twitter.com/VarunMayya/status/1599736091946659845?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2022

God In A Box is supported on WhatsApp but not on Telegram as he believes the Meta-owned messaging platform to have the highest daily active users for an app and further clarified that it had no intention of creating a new app and just to accelerate the process on WhatsApp itself.

The WhatsApp supported service provides 10 messages in its free trial and has a single-user plan starting at $6 per month, unlike ChatGPT, which is free of cost but plans to monetize its service.

On Sunday, Mayya reported that the beta service was clocking in 1,000 users per hour.

"People using Godinabox(.)co over the last 3 days have reached out and told us all kinds of stories of the power of having a lawyer, doctor, content writer, and all-knowing friend in their pockets, on Whatsapp. Give it a spin -- the convenience is magical!", Mayya shared.