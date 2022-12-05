Internet Sensation ChatGPT Crosses 1 Million Users In 5 Days

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remember the 2014 critically acclaimed American Sci-fi rom-com Her? The Joaquin Phoenix-led movie was loved by movie-goers and tech-enthusiasts across the globe. A movie about how an introverted, lonely writer buys an AI system to help with work, only to fall in love with it.

Cut to 2022, it may no longer be just an AI present in the film.

On December 2, a dialogue between a The New York Times journalist and a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur on free speech and censorship was shared by Elon Musk in a quick tweet to his 119.8 million followers, which left the Internet users in a frenzy.

The artificial intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT, is a prototype developed by OpenAI, an AI specialized research lab, which is capable of understanding a natural language and responding to it in the same.

On November 30, OpenAI announced it had optimized language models for dialogue through ChatGPT.

On December 1, OpenAI's co-founder Sam Altman officially tweeted about ChatGPT being live and requested his users to try to talk to it.

Since then, the platform has garnered more than 1 million users within its first week.

ChatGPT launched on wednesday. today it crossed 1 million users! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

ChatGPT provides a glimpse to its first-time users as to how the platform works. OpenAI has developed and trained ChatGPT in such a manner which enables it to answer follow-up questions, reject inappropriate requests, admit its own mistakes and challenge incorrect premises.

It shows a few samples, which include a conversation about solving a code, how to break into someone's house, what is the Fermat's little theorem, and helping to write a short introductory note.

With the platform seeing a massive influx of users, Altman said that the company is planning to monetize the platform somehow at some point in the future. OpenAI was established in 2015 with seven co-founders, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who later exited.