India will need 400 million women in the overall workforce by 2047, however only 110 million women are expected to join the workforce, leaving a gap of 145 million to meet the target

As more companies migrate their data to the cloud, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has become critical.

The year 2025 is set to mark a turning point for cybersecurity and similar fields as companies across industries continue to transition to cloud infrastructure. Following a year of heightened cyberattacks in 2024, the demand for cybersecurity professionals has surged. According to the latest report by Quess Corp, India witnessed a remarkable 215 per cent increase in demand for cybersecurity experts and a 16 per cent rise in cloud-related roles from the first half of FY24 to the second half.

But do we have a skilled workforce to meet this demand? This question looms large as one of the most pressing concerns for India in the coming years. A survey by the US National University highlighted that by 2025, companies globally will face 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions.

The two primary reasons behind this gap are a shortage of skills and the persistent gender disparity in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) workforce.

A report by Deloitte, in collaboration with The Female Quotient, revealed that despite the rapid growth in cybersecurity, a significant gender gap persists. Women represent only 25 per cent of the global cybersecurity workforce.

Krishna Vij, VP at TeamLease Digital, echoed the same concern, saying, "Despite the high demand for cybersecurity professionals, women hold only about 20-25 per cent of cybersecurity roles, leaving a vast talent pool untapped. This underrepresentation not only exacerbates the skills shortage but also limits the diversity of thought, which is essential for addressing complex security challenges."

Krishna adds, "With global cybercrime costs projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion by 2025, the need for a broader, more inclusive talent pool is urgent. Bridging this gap requires focused efforts to encourage women's participation, provide mentorship, and foster an equitable, inclusive work environment."

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) indicates that India will need approximately 400 million women in the workforce by 2047 to double the current female labor force participation rate (LFPR) from 37 per cent to 70 per cent.

This growth could contribute USD 14 trillion to the Indian economy.

However, the same report projects that only 110 million women are expected to join the workforce by 2047, leaving a gap of 145 million to meet the target—a huge loss to the Indian economy as well.

Alankar Saxena, Co-Founder & CTO of Mudrex, says, "The gender gap can be attributed to the perception of cybersecurity as a male-dominated, complex field, along with limited early exposure to STEM and a lack of mentorship."

Krishna further outlines the challenges women face in entering the cybersecurity industry. "Firstly, there's a lack of representation and visible role models, which can make pursuing a career in this male-dominated field daunting. Secondly, gender bias and stereotypes persist, often questioning women's technical abilities. Thirdly, the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of the industry sometimes lacks flexible work options, making it harder for women to balance other responsibilities."

He further adds that access to mentorship and networking opportunities tailored to women in cybersecurity remains limited—which is also hindering the progress.

On a positive note, Vaibhav Tyagi, CTO & Co-Founder at Kazam, highlights initiatives that could help bridge this gap. "Our commitment to diversity has driven a 20 per cent annual increase in women on our software teams. Initiatives such as flexible work policies, career development programs, and spotlighting female achievements have inspired more women to pursue and thrive in technology roles," he concludes.