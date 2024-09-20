Get All Access for $5/mo

Shivalik Investment Fund Secures INR 150 Cr in First Close of Inaugural Fund The fund is primarily focused on investing in residential, commercial, and plotting projects in Ahmedabad's high-growth areas.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chitrak Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Shivalik Group

Gujarat-based Shivalik Investment Fund (SIF), a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has achieved the first close of its inaugural fund, securing 50% of its targeted corpus of INR 150 crore. The fund plans to raise an additional INR 150 crore through a green shoe option.

The inaugural fund has attracted significant interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices, focusing on real estate development in Ahmedabad's high-growth areas. With a primary focus on residential, commercial, and plotting projects, SIF aims to leverage Ahmedabad's evolving infrastructure and rising demand for premium properties.

"Our successful first closure of the fund demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our financial and development expertise to enhance our presence in Ahmedabad and maximise returns for our investors," said Chitrak Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Shivalik Group.

Shivalik Group, known for its real estate developments in Ahmedabad, has already delivered over 75 landmark projects, contributing to more than 15 million square feet of real estate development. The group has also developed over 12 micro markets across Ahmedabad with its projects.

SIF's investment team is currently in advanced discussions on several identified deals.

"Ahmedabad's real estate market is entering a transformative phase, driven by infrastructure development, rising incomes, and increased demand for premium residential and commercial properties. Shivalik Investment Fund is well-positioned to leverage these trends through our professionally managed fund, offering investors an opportunity to be part of Shivalik's growth story," said Piyush Kothari, Executive Director, Shivalik Investment Fund.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How the CEOs of Salesforce and Nvidia Use ChatGPT in Their Daily Lives

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff use ChatGPT often — and in very unexpected ways.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

3 Reasons Why Tupperware Party is Coming to an End

Failing to evolve is seeing Tupperware join WeWorks and Body Shop on the list of 2024 bankruptcies

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

This 31-Year-Old Left Harvard to Help His Mom and Built a $25 Million Nutrition Business

How Sam Faycurry's family side hustle blossomed into Fay, a personalized nutrition counseling service.

By Jon Bier
Growing a Business

At 24, She Was Fired From Her Advertising Job. Then an 'Incredibly Important' Mindset Helped Her Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.

Melissa Ben-Ishay's brother Brian Bushell encouraged her to follow her passion — and it led to major success.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Craigslist's 71-Year-Old Founder Is Donating $100 Million to Cybersecurity. Here's Why.

Craig Newmark's giving philosophy comes from a concept that means "repairing the world."

By Sherin Shibu