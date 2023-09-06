Six Indian Companies Enters Top 10 Digital Media Players List Of FY23: Report The report stated that the growth of this digital media market has been catalyzed by the surge in internet users and their engagement, propelling the market at an impressive CAGR of 35% over the last two years

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Indian digital media market has reportedly reached an estimated market size of $11 billion in FY23. In FY23, six Indian companies secured spots in the top 10 rankings of pure-play digital media companies by revenue. According to a Redseer report, these six Indian companies are Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Games24x7, Verse Innovations, Junglee Games and Times Internet.

The report stated that the growth of this digital media market has been catalyzed by the surge in internet users and their engagement, propelling the market at an impressive CAGR of 35% over the last two years due to COVID-led market tailwinds.

The robust performance of the digital media market comprises various segments such as over-the-top (OTT) video services, audio streaming, short-form video platforms and digital gaming.

"Excluding contributions from social media platforms, this sector alone is responsible for injecting an impressive $5.5 billion into the overall digital media market ecosystem," the report mentioned.

Breaking down these numbers, one finds that a dominant share -- approximately 60% -- of this contribution comes from the digital gaming sector.

"This remarkable figure highlights the popularity of the gaming sector in India, catering to the Indian population with domestic games like rummy and leveraging cricket's popularity through daily fantasy sports," said the report.

With the focus on vernacular content and understanding the diversity of languages and cultural nuances across India, game developers are increasingly localising their products and creating content in native languages, the report added.

"The focus on 'For India' content and strategic alignment with local consumer interests has proven pivotal for domestic digital media companies. With this trajectory, we anticipate further revenue expansion and market dominance for these platforms," noted Mukesh Kumar, Associate Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Digital Media

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Meta Employees Ordered Back to Office as Company Shifts to 'In-Person Focus'

Some employees are reportedly being told that they must now work in-office three days a week.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

'Innovation' is driving the Fintech Revolution in India

Indian regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India have constantly embraced innovation in the finance and fintech space, paving the way for a mature economy.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India's First UPI-ATM Displayed: Hassle-free and Card-less Cash Withdrawals

The UPI-ATM was developed by NPCI and Union Bank of India, along with NCR Corporation.

By Paromita Gupta
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SBI Life Insurance Launches Its 'LifeVerse Studio'; Marks the Entry To Metaverse

The initiative aims to connect, empower and engage with today's new age consumers and reshape brand interactions

By Teena Jose
Finance

AdmitKard Raises INR 10 Cr In Pre-Series A Round

Including the current round, the platform has raised a total of INR 17 crore. It has created a community of international students and students looking to study abroad

By Prabhjeet Bhatla