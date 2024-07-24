Get All Access for $5/mo

Sonu Sood's Latest: Shop with a Purpose Initiative The Shop with a Purpose campaign aims at fostering a culture of giving by connecting shopping with philanthropy thereby providing continuous support for both immediate and long-term development.

By Kavya Pillai

Actor Sonu Sood

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood never fails to help the needy, and this time, he has done it again by raising awareness about a great cause and emphasizing purpose driven shopping. The Phoenix Mills Limited has partnered up with the Sood Charity Foundation wherein a part of every purchase supports the foundation's noble cause. The Shop with a Purpose campaign aims at fostering a culture of giving by connecting shopping with philanthropy thereby providing continuous support for both immediate and long-term development.

Speaking to Sood about the collaboration he shared, "I think it is really important to always keep reminding yourself how to change your life by impacting others positively. When we get busy with our lives and making our businesses, buying a new car, making a new house, going shopping, we forget about everything that's happening around people who are suffering and those people going through difficult times. So I think it is very important to keep that check that, whenever you buy something, a lot of that goes in bringing someone's smile back"

The foundation focuses on enabling education, healthcare and livelihood to underprivileged children regardless of their backgrounds and are prominent philanthropists and are known for their work on social causes in the society. With their association with the Phoenix Shopping Festival, the philanthropists visited Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai to support the cause.

A part of every purchase made during the shopping festival supports the Sood Charity Foundation. The Phoenix Mills aims to create a sustainable model of community support, linking consumer actions with significant contributions to welfare and development projects.
