Soptle Raises $1 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

The pre-Seed funding will power Soptle's expansion of the retailer-network reach and manufacturing-partner footprint across India, along with new product offerings and technology enhancement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Soptle, a SaaS-led B2B marketplace for FMCG manufacturers and retailers, has closed a $1 million pre-Seed investment in its latest funding round. The round is led by Kube VC along with We Founder Circle. This round also saw participation from Iceland Venture Studio (IVS), Nyra Ventures and founders of Dunzo, Jar, Bijak, and managing partner of Rocketship.vc. Existing investors – Kube VC and Dunzo founder Ankur Agarwal – also participated in the funding round. The pre-Seed funding will power Soptle's expansion of the retailer-network reach and manufacturing-partner footprint across India, along with new product offerings and technology enhancement.

"When I started Soptle, my aim was to help the humble kirana store owner in small towns and cities. I never had any doubt about both the idea behind Soptle and India's untapped potential. Our team has worked hard to make this idea grow, and the pre-seed round is a validation of our efforts. The pre-seed round is another step towards many new milestones. I am thankful to both the Soptle team and the investors for their partnership and passion," said Pravas Chandragiri, CEO and founder, Soptle.

Soptle was founded in 2021 by Pravas Chandragiri, then a 19-year-old high school graduate, who decided to become an entrepreneur instead of joining college. The Gurugram-based Startup is a SaaS-led B2B FMCG commerce platform that enables FMCG manufacturers to digitize their workflow, day-to-day activities, conduct their existing business in a more efficient manner, and also increase sales to retailers in other geographies by enhancing their utilization capacity.

"With this innovative, tech-led, manufacturer-centric and distribution-first model, Soptle has set out on a journey to create a next generation B2B commerce platform that increases value realization and income for manufactures. Soptle enables manufacturers better access to market and distribution of their product using Soptle's tech infrastructure," said Kube VC.