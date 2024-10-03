You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based sportstech platform str8bat has secured USD 3.5 million (INR 29.4 crore) in its Series A funding round, led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from TRTL, Eternal Capital, VCats Group, and existing investors Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund. This investment follows an earlier raise of USD 517K.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, introduce new product lines, and expand marketing efforts. It will also support the company's geographical expansion, particularly in cricket-centric regions.

"Our vision is to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional players while redefining how performance is measured and improved through accessible, data-driven technology," said Gagan Daga, Co-founder and CEO of str8bat.

Founded in 2017 by Gagan Daga, Rahul Nagar, and Madhusudan R, str8bat specialises in developing sensor-based wearables for cricket players. The company's flagship product, a cricket bat wearable device, leverages real-time data analytics to track and improve performance. It analyses a player's stance, shot type, and movements using AI technology, providing actionable insights to enhance the game.

The platform claims to have already made strides, working with clients such as Rajasthan Royals, Cricket Australia, and SG Cricket. str8bat recently partnered with SG Cricket to create the "world's first smart willow"—a cricket bat embedded with IoT technology that tracks shots without the need for cameras.

With over 400 elite players currently using its platform and having recorded millions of shots, str8bat aims to reach over a million players in the next five years.