SPPU Teams Up with Transcendental Technologies to Launch Cybersecurity Courses These programs aim to equip students, professionals, and law enforcement officers with the skills needed to tackle cyber threats

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has partnered with Transcendental Technologies to offer new cybersecurity courses. These programs aim to equip students, professionals, and law enforcement officers with the skills needed to tackle cyber threats.

The courses are globally recognized, with accreditation from Direct Action International (UK) and the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies (CASIS). They cover essential topics like hacking defense, cybercrime investigation, cloud security, and data protection.

The training will be conducted in a hybrid format, combining online and in-person sessions. Participants will also get hands-on experience from over 40 experts in cybersecurity and national security.

With options ranging from two to six months, these courses are designed to suit different schedules and learning needs. Admissions are now open, providing a great opportunity for anyone looking to build a career in cybersecurity or strengthen their knowledge in this fast-growing field.

This collaboration marks a major step for SPPU in addressing the rising demand for cybersecurity professionals and preparing individuals to fight cybercrime effectively.
