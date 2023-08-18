SpringML Merges With Technology Services Company Egen As per the company, the combined business will have all the capabilities necessary to increase the value and accelerate the timeline of the data-driven digital journeys of private and public sector clients

SpringML, a technology services company with a cloud, data engineering, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, today announced its merger with Egen, a cloud migration, application modernization and platform engineering provider.

The combined business will have all the capabilities necessary to increase the value and accelerate the timeline of the data-driven digital journeys of private and public sector clients. Egen and SpringML together will represent one of the largest independent players in the Google Cloud ecosystem, with deep expertise across the most critical aspects of cloud and data transformation, according to the company.

Under this collaboration, the combined company will operate under the Egen brand, with Saleem Janmohamed, an operating partner with Recognize assuming the additional role of chairman and CEO of the newly- merged company.

"Leaders of every organization are trying to figure out how to navigate the advances in cloud and data technologies, including generative AI, to fuel their data-driven digital journeys. By combining the strengths and depth of talent from Egen with SpringML, we are better positioned to help our clients tap into the unlimited potential of AI powered solutions that will revolutionize industries, drive growth, enhance operational performance, and empower people," said Janmohamed.

The company also stated that Raghu Potini, founder of Egen, will take on the role of President for Commercial Digital Services. "Joining forces with SpringML is an exciting milestone for Egen. We share a common vision of harnessing the power of data to drive transformative outcomes for our clients. As one united entity under the Egen banner, we are poised to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Potini.

Founded in 2015, SpringML company spearheads critical projects across sophisticated enterprise, public sector, and emerging organizations.
