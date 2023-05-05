Star Wars Limited 'Digital Toys' NFTs To Drop On May 24th

Dropping on May 24th, the collection will comprise 15 limited-edition toys featuring three iconic characters of Luke, Leia and Darth Vader, 5 Blasters, 10 Lightsabers, and 15 Stylized toys, all telling the history of the franchise

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To commemorate the much-beloved franchise space-opera Star Wars, 'Star Wars Day' is celebrated every May 4th ("May 4th be with you"). In its honour, Cryptoys, a collectables, gaming, and entertainment platform, announced on the occasion that it would be launching digital collectables based on the characters of the popular franchise.

Cryptoys took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the collection, and Will Weinraub, CEO of Cryptoys, shared, "This is one of the tweets that I honestly can't believe I'm writing as I write it... Such an honour and so incredibly excited to be partnering with @Disney and @Lucasfilm to bring @starwars to the @Cryptoys platform."

Dropping on May 24th, the collection will comprise 15 limited-edition toys featuring three iconic characters of Luke, Leia and Darth Vader, 5 Blasters, 10 Lightsabers, and 15 Stylized toys, all telling the history of the franchise. The rarity levels of the toys are common (40 per cent), rare (30 per cent), legendary (20 per cent), grail (9 per cent), and ultra-grail (1 per cent).

"The rarity skins span the history of Star Wars, giving fans the chance to pull a range of designs that include Darth Vader from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Knight Luke from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Princess Leia from Star Wars: A New Hope and many more," read the official website.