A report by NASSCOM and BCG reveals that India's artificial intelligence market is predicted to reach a staggering USD 17 billion by 2027

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology entrepreneurs now have come to realize that artificial intelligence is not the key to success; rather success can be achieved by identifying the problem they want to address.

The world is being introduced to new AI startups now and then. According to Tracxn, a market research firm, there are 5,940 Artificial Intelligence startups in India including Freshworks, Shiprocket, DeHaat, Ixigo, and Bizongo. Read more