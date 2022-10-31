Startups Should Take Full Advantage Of Growing Opportunities In Indian Space Sector, Says Narendra Modi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, advised the startups to take full advantage of growing opportunities in the Indian space sector. He also said that Indian industries and startups are engaged in bringing news innovations and new technologies in this field. He added that the collaboration of IN-SPACE is going to make a big difference in this area.

Narendra Modi Twitter handle

"Non-government companies are also getting the facility to launch their payloads and satellites through IN-SPACe. I would urge more and more startups and innovators to take full advantage of these huge opportunities being created in India in the space sector," said Modi in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Earlier in India, the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Ever since, the space sector has opened for India's youth, revolutionary changes have started coming in it," said Modi.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is a single window agency for all space sector activities of private entities.

"I also remember those old days, when India was denied the cryogenic rocket technology. But the scientist of India not only developed indigenous technology, but today with the help of it, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously," the PM added.

The Prime Minister also said that the student power is the basis of making India powerful. He expressed confidence that when India celebrates the centenary, this power of youth will take India to the heights that the country is working on today.