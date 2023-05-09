Stride Ventures Announces First Close Of Third Venture Debt Fund At $100 Million

The fund will persist in making prudent investments in fast-growing startups that exhibit robust business models, strong unit economics and skilled management teams

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stride Ventures, a venture debt firm in India, has announced the first close of its third venture debt fund at $100 million. The firm continues to be at the forefront of the venture debt market in India and is targeting a final close of over $200 million for the third fund. The fund has received solid backing from a varied group of institutional investors, including banks, insurance companies, and family offices. According to the firm, this fund will persist in making prudent investments in fast-growing startups that exhibit robust business models, strong unit economics, and skilled management teams.

"We are ecstatic to announce the first close of our third fund. Stride takes immense pride in being the largest contributor of credit to new age businesses that has sanctioned over INR 5000 Crore in the Indian startup ecosystem. Stride Ventures' success in delivering value to its investors is a testament to our rigorous processes and strong internal governance structures," said Ishpreet Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

Stride Ventures is focused on supporting high-growth startups in sectors such as consumer internet, fintech, SaaS, and B2B platforms and has claimed to be already invested in more than 100 startups across its two funds and aims to continue to support the best startups in India with its third fund.

"Stride's founder-centric approach coupled with the overwhelming support from our investors, enables us to keep raising the bar for the venture debt market in India. We see a growing demand for venture debt as startups look to optimise their capital structure and preserve equity for future rounds. With the launch of our third fund, we're well-positioned to meet the unique debt requirements and global ambitions of Indian startups," said Apoorva Sharma, managing partner at Stride Ventures.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Debt News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Leadership

5 Soft Skills Every Employee Needs Today

With these five soft skills, employees have a better chance to get ahead in today's changing workplace.

By Cheri Beranek

Productivity

How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business

We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

By John Rampton

Making a Change

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.

By Jack Canfield

Science & Technology

Goldman Sachs Says AI Could Replace The Equivalent of 300 Million Jobs — Will Your Job Be One of Them? Here's How to Prepare.

The galloping evolution of AI technologies has captured media attention over the past several months. But what are its potential ramifications? Is there a real risk that AI will replace humans at their job in the near future? And if so, how can we, as entrepreneurs, get prepared?

By Anton Liaskovskyi