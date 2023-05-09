Stride Ventures Announces First Close Of Third Venture Debt Fund At $100 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stride Ventures, a venture debt firm in India, has announced the first close of its third venture debt fund at $100 million. The firm continues to be at the forefront of the venture debt market in India and is targeting a final close of over $200 million for the third fund. The fund has received solid backing from a varied group of institutional investors, including banks, insurance companies, and family offices. According to the firm, this fund will persist in making prudent investments in fast-growing startups that exhibit robust business models, strong unit economics, and skilled management teams.

"We are ecstatic to announce the first close of our third fund. Stride takes immense pride in being the largest contributor of credit to new age businesses that has sanctioned over INR 5000 Crore in the Indian startup ecosystem. Stride Ventures' success in delivering value to its investors is a testament to our rigorous processes and strong internal governance structures," said Ishpreet Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

Stride Ventures is focused on supporting high-growth startups in sectors such as consumer internet, fintech, SaaS, and B2B platforms and has claimed to be already invested in more than 100 startups across its two funds and aims to continue to support the best startups in India with its third fund.

"Stride's founder-centric approach coupled with the overwhelming support from our investors, enables us to keep raising the bar for the venture debt market in India. We see a growing demand for venture debt as startups look to optimise their capital structure and preserve equity for future rounds. With the launch of our third fund, we're well-positioned to meet the unique debt requirements and global ambitions of Indian startups," said Apoorva Sharma, managing partner at Stride Ventures.