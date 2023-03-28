Student Run Startup Plutus Raises $280,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The fund raised will help Plutus build new tools to expand the monetisation potential for content creators

By Teena Jose

Plutus, a creator-first platform building business and financial infrastructure for creators, announced their pre-Seed round of funding from Campus Fund and other investors including CIIE – IIM Ahmedabad, Shruti (co-founder, ApnaKlub) and Alagu Preiyannan (co-founder, Bluejeans). The fund raised will help Plutus build new tools to expand the monetisation potential for content creators. Also, the platform intends to use fundraise to deepen partnerships with creators and fans, while also building new tools to expand the monetisation potential.

"This is where Plutus has changed the norm by building a single platform with two-way flow of content via live rooms, group chats, creator-led games, integrated payments and analytics. With an innovative pay-as-you-go structure, creators are able to earn more than subscriptions or workshops from their user base, and in some cases more than advertiser promotions. With this fundraise Plutus aims to expand across India and South East Asia, and launch a new set of hyper-casual games and features," said Karata Dasmahapatra, co-founder and CEO, Plutus.

Plutus focuses on deepening interactions between creators and their fans through a mix of community games both live and hypercasual. They work with over 3000 creators across India, along with a waitlist of more than 10,000 creators. The startup is seeing strong user love with a 35% month over month user base growth and an 86% Net Promoter Score (NPS), claimed by the company in a statement.

"What impressed us most is that the Plutus team has always been nimble in innovating new features for creators to connect better with their fans. The creator economy is at an inflection point and Plutus is positioned really well to potentially become the Shopify for creators," said Shlok Vora, student associate at Campus Fund and part of the Plutus deal team.

Founded in 2021 by Karata Dasmahapatra, Shivanshu Tyagi and Sambhav Jain, Plutus is building the future of financial and business infrastructure for creators and their fans.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

