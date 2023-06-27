Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A sexual wellness brand, Sukham, has raised $275,000 in a pre-seed funding round. The round also saw participation from angel investors, including Papa CJ, Yash Kotak, Anuj Puri, Ankur Agarwal and Viswanath Ramachandran. The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda. Additionally, Sukham will be using the investment to strengthen its tech capabilities with the sole objective of rolling out personalized treatment plans confidentially and helping more men improve their sexual lives.

"We have always been singularly focused on building a brand that focuses and owns the overall men's sexual wellness category using holistic and effective treatment regimes like Vajikarana," said Vivek Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Sukham.

In an official release, the company also stated that with the funding, it plans to achieve its vision of impacting the lives of 160 million Indian men sooner. Sukham also aims to accelerate its growth and expand its operations domestically, with the objective of becoming a trusted household name in the field of men's sexual health.

According to the company, the treatments offered by Sukham are based on the wisdom of Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system of Vajikarana, the practices of modern medicine and clinically-tested products. It further added that the holistic treatment comprises pre-treatment consultation, ayurveda and post-treatment counselling, increasing course completion and retention, and successfully resolving customer problems.

"Talking about sexual health remains taboo in India. Sukham addresses the lack of open discussion around sexual problems among men with its wellness solutions and effective treatments. Its products and treatment plans are a perfect blend of Ayurveda and modern medicine, which makes it promising to enable men to seek treatment for their sexual problems without any hesitation. We extend our best wishes and look forward to supporting them in all ways possible," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.