Supertails.com Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Fireside Ventures

Supertails.com on Wednesday announced to have raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures alongside existing lead investors Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw participation from renowned angels like Kunal Shah, Sanjay Kapoor, Varun Alagh, Ankit Nagori and Shashank Mehta. Funds will be utilized to double down on building innovative tech which includes unveiling its own app. It is also building its own D2C brand - Henlo. Additionally, Supertails.com will focus on the expansion of verticals (vet diets and pet pharmacy channels), strengthening the supply chain, and innovating the post-sale experience.

Company Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, co-founders, Supertails.com

"Being pet parents ourselves, we understand the hassles in the journey of pet parents. At Supertails.com, our vision is to create a platform that makes their lives easier. From providing pet nutrition to round-the-clock pet care and consultation, our aim is to build a platform that integrates products, services, and communities. In India, there has been a gradual shift from pet ownership to pet parenting and now to pet companionship. We hope to accelerate this trend with Supertails.com and create an organised and easily accessible platform, especially for first-time pet parents," said Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, co-founders Supertails.com in a joint statement.

As the world stepped out of a pandemic, India's pet care market bloomed in a tough economic situation as people took to pet ownership. This was fuelled by the increased need for companionship amidst loneliness. Supertails.com wants to build for first-time parents who need guidance and one-tap access to everything related to pet-care.

"As an early-stage consumer-focussed VC, we are always on the lookout for consumer trends which have the potential to build out resilient brands. One such emerging space is that of pet ownership across metro and tier-I markets. And in this category, Supertails.com stands out as a unique online platform that caters from pet-care to pet indulgences in spaces like food, grooming, and fashion too. We at Fireside Ventures, believe that there is a massive untapped potential in the pet care industry and are certain that with Supertails.com's innovative vision and the strength of their leadership team, the pet ownership industry has huge potential in the years to come," said Kanwaljit Singh, founder and managing partner, Fireside Ventures.

Founded in June 2021 by a trio of pet lovers - Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails.com aims to create a holistic pet care platform for a burgeoning Indian pet care industry which currently stands at 25 per cent compound annual growth rate with a potential to grow to $5 billion by 2030. Supertails.com has clocked an ARR of INR50 crores in the last 18 months and aims to double down on its growth and expansion plans to achieve INR100 crores ARR by March 2023. Supertails.com's full-stack platform offers - pet supplies, online vet consultations, and online behavioural training. It offers the largest assortment of 10,000-plus SKUs and 200-plus partner brands across pet food, treats, accessories, grooming, etc. The company also launched V-diets - the only player in the country to sell these products online.