Swageazy Raises INR 7 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swageazy, one of India's all-in-one enterprise gifting platforms, has raised INR 7 crore in a Seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anicut Capital (through their angel fund arm) Huddle Ventures, and other prolific angel investors including Ankur Agarwal (co-founder, Dunzo), Dhruv Toshniwal (CEO and founder, The Pant Project), and Kartik Mandaville (CEO, Springworks) amongst others. The fund raised will be used by the startup to acquire talent, and bolster product development as well as technology, with a vision to further expand its customer portfolio.

Company handout

"Our goal is to bring the efficiency and scale of the digital era to the age-old channel of offline gifting. It will integrate with current marketing, sales, and HR management applications and enable users to automate gifting based on milestones. We also intend to use data to estimate the return on investment for these gifting initiatives," said Sameer Wahie, founder and CEO, Swageazy.

Swageazy has ambitious growth plans for the coming years and seeks to enhance its tactics to fuel expansion across Indian and international markets. The platform has so far curated, packed, and shipped more than 30,000 swag packs since its inception and have been brewing swag for over 125 enterprises including LinkedIn, Coursera, Amazon, Pidilite and Chargebee among others, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Swageazy offers one of the most comprehensive end-to-end gifting platforms with a marketplace of curated vendors, ability to customize giftpacks, seamless integration with existing HRMS/CRM tools, global fulfilment and deep analytics. The team has executed well in a bootstrapped manner so far and we are very excited to partner with them on this journey of scaling Swageazy into a brand that becomes synonymous with swag/gifting," said Rishabh Katiyar, principal at Info Edge Ventures.

Founded by Sameer Wahie and Sneh Setu in March 2021, Swageazy was established with a vision to simplify and streamline gifting and make the whole gifting process as easy as a push notification.