Swiggy And Zomato Among World's Top 10 Online Food Delivery System: Report

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy got placed in the world's top ten e-commerce based food delivery companies, according to a new report published by a Canada-based global research firm ETC Group. As per the released report, Swiggy was placed in 9th position and Zomato in 10th place. China's Meituan has been ranked first followed by UK giant Deliveroo. The list also includes Uber Eats (United States), Ele.me (China), DoorDash (United States) among others.

"The food delivery sector refers to digital, on-demand platforms for ordering and paying for prepared food, groceries and other retail items. Restaurants or retailers fill the orders and couriers deliver them to customer within a prescribed time frame," said the research firm, in a statement.

"From the beginning, the model has bee, explicitly, less about food service and more about logistics, e-commerce that includes customer-data collection and attracting technology-focused venture capital investors," stated in the report.

The report also mentioned about the competition existing in the sector, stating that, "Some players were gobbled up, and those that remained raised even more investment cash, while buying and swapping stakes in competitors."

While expressing the concerns over the food delivery sector's inhumane and possibly untenable labour practices through the promise of advanced automation, the report added that, "With little or no protections or perks, couriers put themselves in danger by speeding, breaking traffic laws, travelling through high-crimes area, rather than risk being fined or fired if they don't deliver often enough and fast enough. While gig work is supposed to allow people to choose how much and when they work, the reality is that the platforms are in control."