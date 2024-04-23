📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Swiss Venture Capital Firm 14Peaks Capital Closes First Fund at USD 30 Mn The Switzerland-based VC firm invests at the earliest stages (from pre-seed to series A) in B2B SaaS companies, with a specific interest in fintech and the future of work.

Edoardo Ermotti, Founder of 14Peaks Capital

Venture capital firm 14Peaks Capital announced that it has closed its first fund at USD 30 million in capital commitments from a consortium of limited partners (LPs), consisting of influential high-net-worth individuals (HNIWs) and family offices spanning Europe and the United States.

"When I started 14Peaks Capital, I wanted to shake things up in how GPs and LPs work together. I've been on the LP side before, spoke to many GPs, and knew there was room for a different approach," said Edoardo Ermotti, Founder of 14Peaks Capital.

Established in 2022 by Edoardo Ermotti, the fund's solo General Partner (GP), 14Peaks invests at the earliest stages (from pre-seed to series A) in B2B SaaS companies, with a specific interest in fintech and the future of work.

It claims to have 11 companies in its portfolio to date. These include US-based HR and payment platform Rain (which raised USD 66 million in a Series A round last year), finance and accounting platform FlowFi (which recently announced its USD 9 million seed round), and Switzerland-based data collaboration company Tune Insight, among others.

With a base in Europe and a wide network in the US, the fund, according to the official announcement, also assists businesses in growing outside of their home markets, whether they are venturing across Europe or the US.

14Peaks Capital AG has a team in Switzerland. Later this year, the team intends to expand to the United States, and to improve market coverage, strategic appointments will be made.

Looking ahead, 14Peaks aims to expand its portfolio to a total of 25 companies out of its first fund over the coming years.
